Haunted Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby - Orlando Pirates’ star Monnapule Saleng is back, baby!

The 26-year-old has become the centre of attention once again, displaying flashes of his past performances that propelled him to fame.

Saleng orchestrated an impressive return, scoring two goals in the Buccaneers' thrilling 3-2 triumph over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday, March 9th.

In an enthralling clash, Saleng played a pivotal role in nullifying Amakhosi's first-half goals scored by striker Ashley du Preez.

His unexpected inclusion in the match raised eyebrows following a lacklustre start to the current season, where he has predominantly occupied the sidelines.

Article continues below

However, as the player resurfaces in the football arena, GOAL examines how his exceptional display against the Glamour Boys could mark a turning point in his career and explores the steps he must take to stay grounded.