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Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Has Relebohile Mofokeng done enough to be crowned PSL Footballer of the Season? Former Orlando Pirates forward has his say

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richards Bay vs Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay
R. Mofokeng
I. Rayners

Debate is already raging about who will succeed Lucas Ribeiro Costa as the Premier Soccer League’s best player. With the 2025/26 season approaching its conclusion, the league’s top performers are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Their decisive contributions in the final stretch could ultimately determine who claims the honour.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Terrific season for Mofokeng

    Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng is enjoying a terrific season in which he went to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals with Bafana Bafana.

    He has won the Premier Soccer League Player of the Month for two successive months.

    The 21-year-old has also been crowned Man of the Match five times this season, making his case strong for the big gong.

    Former Pirates forward Phumudzo Manenzhe has explained why he feels Mofokeng should be the PSL Footballer of the Season.

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  • Phumudzo Manenzhe, ex-Orlando Pirates striker, September 2020Backpagepix

    Why give it to Mofokeng?

    "I agree with Matthew [Booth]; to say I would go with Rele Mofokeng," Manenzhe said as per KickOff.

    "It's not every week that we see a player getting Man of the Match, having scored three goals. It's hard to find a hat trick in the PSL.

    "Therefore, I will still say to you, the President [Mofokeng] did so well against TS Galaxy. The way Rele is playing, I would give him the Footballer of the Season Award today. If the season ended today, I would give it Rele Mofokeng."

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    Who will give Mofokeng a good run for his money?

    Players running for the Golden Boot award have been notably raising their hands to be recognised for this award.

    Golden Arrows forward Junior Dion is currently on 12 goals, while Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners has managed 10 PSL goals.

    The likes of Sekhukhune United midfielder Keletso Makgalwa and Stellenbosch's Devin Titus have been standout this season, although they appear far from reaching Mofokeng's level.

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    A lot to play for

    Apart from helping Pirates beat Sundowns to the PSL title race, there is more for Mofokeng to play for this season.

    In the remaining eight league games, the midfielder will have to make his case stronger to be crowned the league's best player while also cementing his place in the Bafana set-up to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Orlando Pirates
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Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
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Premier Soccer League
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