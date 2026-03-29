Has Relebohile Mofokeng done enough to be crowned PSL Footballer of the Season? Former Orlando Pirates forward has his say
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Terrific season for Mofokeng
Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng is enjoying a terrific season in which he went to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals with Bafana Bafana.
He has won the Premier Soccer League Player of the Month for two successive months.
The 21-year-old has also been crowned Man of the Match five times this season, making his case strong for the big gong.
Former Pirates forward Phumudzo Manenzhe has explained why he feels Mofokeng should be the PSL Footballer of the Season.
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Why give it to Mofokeng?
"I agree with Matthew [Booth]; to say I would go with Rele Mofokeng," Manenzhe said as per KickOff.
"It's not every week that we see a player getting Man of the Match, having scored three goals. It's hard to find a hat trick in the PSL.
"Therefore, I will still say to you, the President [Mofokeng] did so well against TS Galaxy. The way Rele is playing, I would give him the Footballer of the Season Award today. If the season ended today, I would give it Rele Mofokeng."
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Who will give Mofokeng a good run for his money?
Players running for the Golden Boot award have been notably raising their hands to be recognised for this award.
Golden Arrows forward Junior Dion is currently on 12 goals, while Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners has managed 10 PSL goals.
The likes of Sekhukhune United midfielder Keletso Makgalwa and Stellenbosch's Devin Titus have been standout this season, although they appear far from reaching Mofokeng's level.
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A lot to play for
Apart from helping Pirates beat Sundowns to the PSL title race, there is more for Mofokeng to play for this season.
In the remaining eight league games, the midfielder will have to make his case stronger to be crowned the league's best player while also cementing his place in the Bafana set-up to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.