Has Relebohile Mofokeng done enough to be crowned PSL Footballer of the Season? Former Orlando Pirates forward has his say

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng is enjoying a terrific season in which he went to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals with Bafana Bafana.

He has won the Premier Soccer League Player of the Month for two successive months.

The 21-year-old has also been crowned Man of the Match five times this season, making his case strong for the big gong.

Former Pirates forward Phumudzo Manenzhe has explained why he feels Mofokeng should be the PSL Footballer of the Season.