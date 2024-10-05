Inacio Miguel, Reeve Frosler and Gabadinho Mhando, Kaizer Chiefs vs Marumo GallantsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Has Kaizer Chiefs' defence improved with Inacio Miguel & Rushwin Dortley? Tefu Mashamaite shares his thoughts on Nasreddine Nabi's backline

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedInacio MiguelR. DortleyN. NabiT. Ditlhokwe

Amakhosi have a new-look central defence pairing which has seen Thatayaone Ditlhokwe requesting to be released.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs signed Miguel and Dortley
  • The two are sidelining Ditlhokwe and Msimango
  • Mashamaite feels Chiefs have improved at the back

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Article continues below