Has Hugo Broos found a new centre-back pairing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Bafana Bafana coach issues verdict on Ime Okon and Khulumani Ndamane combination
- Backpagepix
New centre-back partnership for Bafana
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos started Khulumani Ndamane and Imo Okon as the central defence pair when South Africa drew 1-1 with Panama in an international friendly match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.
The duo were part of a backline that also included right-back Khuliso Mudau and left-back Aubrey Modiba on an evening they conceded a goal.
Broos has praise for Ndamane and Okon for the way they performed on Friday.
- Backpage
High marks for Ndamane and Okon
“As I said, the whole team played a very good game. I think Ndamane and Okon performed very well,” said Broos as per FARPost.
“Ndamane has already played a few games for Bafana, but for Okon, it was his first game. I think that both players in the centre-back position played a very good game.”
“Ndamane had a few good passes, especially in the second half, showing glimpses of exactly what I wanted to see from him," added the Belgian.
“I told him before the game to focus on the match, and he showed today [Friday] that he can perform well, and I’m very happy with the performance.”
- Backpage
Under pressure Bafana
Broos has touched on the overall performance of his team and concedes they were under pressure such that he advised his players to clear danger by "kicking the ball in the stands".
“I think there was a very good team on the pitch – the South African team played a very good game for 90 minutes,” Broos said as per Soccer Laduma.
“I think we had eight or nine chances; we played good football, there was depth in our game, combinations were good, and positioning was good.
"Everything was good except the goal we conceded – I said during halftime to the players there’s nothing wrong with kicking the ball in the stands when you are under pressure.
“So, we tried there also to come out in combination, but that was not the situation where we tried the combination and came out – kick the ball in stands; it's over."
- Backpagepix
'It's a pity Bafana didn't win'
“The second chance they had was also a little bit too easy; we lost the ball and could’ve had a second goal, but if you see all the chances we created, it’s a pity we didn’t win it," Broos said.
“We asked it also because we know there was a space; it was for our players to go into those spaces, and when you see someone go into that space and have someone you can give those passes to, how dangerous it can be."