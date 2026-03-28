Has Hugo Broos found a new centre-back pairing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Bafana Bafana coach issues verdict on Ime Okon and Khulumani Ndamane combination

Broos has touched on the overall performance of his team and concedes they were under pressure such that he advised his players to clear danger by "kicking the ball in the stands".

“I think there was a very good team on the pitch – the South African team played a very good game for 90 minutes,” Broos said as per Soccer Laduma.

“I think we had eight or nine chances; we played good football, there was depth in our game, combinations were good, and positioning was good.

"Everything was good except the goal we conceded – I said during halftime to the players there’s nothing wrong with kicking the ball in the stands when you are under pressure.

“So, we tried there also to come out in combination, but that was not the situation where we tried the combination and came out – kick the ball in stands; it's over."