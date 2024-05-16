Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Minnesota UnitedGetty
Seth Willis

Has Broos made a mistake by overlooking Hlongwane? Bafana Bafana forward scores stunning goal for Minnesota United against David Beckham's former club in MLS clash

World Cup Qualification CAFSouth AfricaNigeriaMinnesota United vs LA GalaxyMinnesota UnitedLA GalaxyMajor League SoccerBongokuhle HlongwaneDavid Beckham

The 23-year-old South African attacker scored a stunner in the American top tier against MLS giants on Thursday morning.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hlongwane was in The Loons squad for MLS fixture
  • The forward scored a beauty to help his team get a point
  • The game between Minnesota United & LA Galaxy ended 2-2

Editors' Picks