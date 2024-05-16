Has Broos made a mistake by overlooking Hlongwane? Bafana Bafana forward scores stunning goal for Minnesota United against David Beckham's former club in MLS clash
The 23-year-old South African attacker scored a stunner in the American top tier against MLS giants on Thursday morning.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hlongwane was in The Loons squad for MLS fixture
- The forward scored a beauty to help his team get a point
- The game between Minnesota United & LA Galaxy ended 2-2