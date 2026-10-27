Kane won't have the race for the next Ballon d'Or to himself. Lamine Yamal keeps cementing his status among the world's leading stars, coming third in the current standings, according to the report, after featuring among the strongest contenders.

The Spanish teenager has torn into the season, scoring 10 goals and setting up 10 more in 13 matches for Barcelona across La Liga and the Champions League. Those numbers capture just how much he does at both ends of the creative chain.

Barcelona rank among the favourites to challenge for the Champions League, and lifting that trophy could prove decisive in boosting Yamal's case, especially if he holds his level and keeps posting figures like these.

Win the award next year and Yamal will be 20, making him the youngest player in history to claim the Ballon d'Or according to the report's forecast. Brazil's Ronaldo still holds that record, having taken it in 1997 at the age of 21.

Kylian Mbappé has designs of his own. The Real Madrid striker is chasing a first Ballon d'Or, and 14 goals in 13 matches for club and country confirm he'll stay a strong contender.

This isn't a three-horse race either. Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain both figure among the sides heavily tipped to challenge for the Champions League. No Arsenal player has ever won the Ballon d'Or, while PSG can strengthen the presence of their stars in the individual race if they keep competing for the big prizes.

What makes Harry Kane's story different is the road he took to get here. His arrival at the Ballon d'Or wasn't the extension of an easy path or an ascent anyone predicted from the start. It came from years of graft and development, as the player himself confirmed.

Kane turned his goalscoring into a decisive weapon and imposed himself in one of Europe's toughest leagues. Then he kept shining on the continental and international stage, until his numbers were being measured against those of the game's legends.

His move to Bayern Munich handed him a new platform to show his abilities in a different competitive environment, but that alone was never going to deliver the prize. He needed an exceptional season in goals, impact and consistency.

And he settled the race despite the absence of some major titles from his record last season. He gave England their first Ballon d'Or since 2001 and brought Bayern Munich back among the winners, decades after Rummenigge was crowned.

Record numbers, the pressures of competition and the challenge of staying at the summit: a new phase now opens in the English striker's career. He no longer has to prove he can reach the elite. He faces a harder test. Hold his place among the world's best players and turn that first Ballon d'Or into the start of a historic run.



