Goals are not always enough to open the doors to glory in football, nor do titles alone guarantee a place on the throne of the world's best. Harry Kane decided to write his own tale. For many long years the calculations of expectation had followed him, casting him as a striker whose ability to reach the summit some doubted. Now he carries the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious individual award in the game.
England had waited a quarter of a century. Not since Michael Owen in 2001 had one of their players claimed the award for the world's best, until the England captain and Bayern Munich striker lifted the prize at a ceremony in London. Kane became the fifth Englishman to achieve the feat, seeing off the biggest stars in world football.
His crowning was not merely a reward for an exceptional goalscoring season. It carried a different story within it. The triumph arrived despite his failure to win some of the biggest tournaments, and at a time when expectation leaned towards other names, among them France's Kylian Mbappé and Spain's Lamine Yamal.
So how did Kane turn the equation on its head? What made his numbers enough to tip the scales in his favour? And does this crowning mark the beginning of a new era for the English striker, or will holding on to the Ballon d'Or prove the toughest test of his career?