Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
TOPSHOT-FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

Harry Kane coldly conquers Mbappé and Yamal: how he defied the odds to snatch the Ballon d'Or

Originals
H. Kane
K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain
Le Havre
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Fleetwood Town vs Arsenal
Fleetwood Town
Arsenal
Carabao Cup
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Liverpool
Premier League
England
France
Spain
Egypt
Morocco
Algeria
Saudi Arabia
Iraq
Jordan
Germany

The Englishman ends a 25-year wait without a Champions League or a World Cup!

Goals are not always enough to open the doors to glory in football, nor do titles alone guarantee a place on the throne of the world's best. Harry Kane decided to write his own tale. For many long years the calculations of expectation had followed him, casting him as a striker whose ability to reach the summit some doubted. Now he carries the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious individual award in the game.

England had waited a quarter of a century. Not since Michael Owen in 2001 had one of their players claimed the award for the world's best, until the England captain and Bayern Munich striker lifted the prize at a ceremony in London. Kane became the fifth Englishman to achieve the feat, seeing off the biggest stars in world football.

His crowning was not merely a reward for an exceptional goalscoring season. It carried a different story within it. The triumph arrived despite his failure to win some of the biggest tournaments, and at a time when expectation leaned towards other names, among them France's Kylian Mbappé and Spain's Lamine Yamal.

So how did Kane turn the equation on its head? What made his numbers enough to tip the scales in his favour? And does this crowning mark the beginning of a new era for the English striker, or will holding on to the Ballon d'Or prove the toughest test of his career?

  • Michael OwenGetty Images Sport

    25 years of waiting: Kane returns the Ballon d'Or to England

    Harry Kane has written himself into English football history. The Bayern Munich striker became the first player from his country to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001, ending a 25-year wait and restoring England's name to the forefront of one of the most important individual prizes in the game.

    Kane is the fifth Englishman to claim the award. Stanley Matthews landed it in 1956, Bobby Charlton in 1966, and Kevin Keegan in both 1978 and 1979. Kane joins them with a story all his own, one built on goals, consistency, and the ability to deliver at the highest level across more than one competition.

    Other British winners have left their mark too. Scotland's Denis Law took the prize in 1964, while George Best, the Northern Ireland star, claimed it in 1968.

    France's Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid striker, finished second. Spain's Lamine Yamal came third, the Barcelona teenager forcing his way among the leading candidates on the back of his remarkable talent and influence for the Catalan side.



    Kane could not hide his astonishment at reaching this status. "Many did not expect me to get here, and perhaps I myself did not expect to reach this level," he told DAZN.

    "I went through a lot of ups and downs, especially at the start of my career," he added. "I was never that player people considered a big star in the making, as is the case with some players today."

    The striker continued: "I had to be patient and work hard. On many occasions I had to wage a battle with myself, and I had to overcome that through self-belief and determination."

    That journey, he explained, helped him keep his humility and realism even after reaching the top. His constant desire to develop and improve, he stressed, ranked among the biggest factors behind his success.

    Fans and the media were not alone in marking the moment. Thomas Tuchel, the England manager, voiced his delight at his captain's crowning and called the award "a great honour".

    Prince William joined the chorus of praise, hailing the former Tottenham Hotspur striker as "a wonderful captain and an exceptional player", a nod to the standing Kane has reached both inside and outside English football.


  • Harry Kane GFX GOAL ONLYGoal AR

    An exceptional season by the numbers: 61 goals with Bayern Munich

    Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or did not come from impressions or popularity. It was built on exceptional goalscoring figures that left his rivals trailing last season, one of the finest individual campaigns of his professional career.

    The England striker scored 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern Munich, a club record for the German side in a single season. He also outscored every other player in Europe's big five leagues by a margin of 19 goals, according to the season's statistics.

    Just how big was the achievement? Kane matched the tally Cristiano Ronaldo hit with Real Madrid 11 years ago, when the Portuguese scored 61 goals in a single season. That puts the England striker alongside one of the most prolific goalscorers the game has seen.

    Across the Bundesliga, Kane topped the scoring charts with 36 goals, 17 clear of his nearest challenger. The gap lays bare his dominance over every other forward and his knack for turning chances into goals week after week.

    He scored 14 in the Champions League, driving Bayern to the semi-finals even though the team could not reach the final or claim the continental crown.

    In the German Cup, Kane struck 10 times, including a hat-trick in the final as Bayern beat Stuttgart 3-0, according to the season's statistics. He added another in the German Super Cup for good measure.

    Kane did not simply rack up goals in one competition. He imposed himself across every tournament he played in, producing attacking displays that made him the focal point of the Bavarian side's system, according to "BBC Sport".

    His numbers carry even greater weight given Bayern's history. The shirt has been worn over the years by legendary strikers such as Gerd Müller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, right through to Poland's Robert Lewandowski, who left an exceptional mark of his own on the club's scoring record.

    Even so, Kane surpassed the club's previous single-season figures, becoming the first Bayern Munich player to win the Ballon d'Or since Rummenigge in 1981. The award is back in the Bavarian giant's trophy cabinet after a long absence.


  • France v England: Bronze Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    73 goals in a single season: an achievement that places Kane among the legends

    Kane's numbers didn't stop at Bayern Munich. Add his England goals and the overall total climbs to 73 for the season, alongside eight assists in 65 matches for club and country.

    England accounted for 12 of those goals in the same period, six of them at the World Cup. His brilliance, then, wasn't confined to the German club. It carried over to the international stage too.

    That tally lifts the England striker into rare company, among the greatest scorers the game has seen. Only one player has ever bettered it in a single season across the major European leagues: Lionel Messi, who netted 82 for Barcelona and Argentina in 2011-2012.

    Gerd Müller managed 72 in 1972-1973. Cristiano Ronaldo hit 66 in both 2011-2012 and 2014-2015, and Brazil's Ronaldo reached the same figure in 1996-1997.

    Two more names complete the picture. Norway's Erling Haaland scored 64 in 2022-2023, while Uruguay's Luis Suarez matched that number in 2015-2016.

    Look at that list and the point is obvious. Kane didn't just enjoy a good season. He closed in on historic figures tied to names that reshaped modern football, and that gives his case serious weight in the Ballon d'Or race.

    Alan Shearer, the former England striker, backed him to win it, telling BBC Sport: "Harry Kane should be the winner of the Ballon d'Or."

    "His numbers over the past 12 to 18 months have been absolutely staggering, whether with Bayern Munich or with the England national team," Shearer added. "For that reason, he deserves to win it."

    Danny Murphy, the former England player, called Kane's goalscoring relentless. One of the best seasons of his career, in Murphy's view, and winning the award would be a fitting reward for it.

    Murphy also highlighted how superbly Kane has adapted to Bayern Munich since joining, insisting he's been the best out-and-out striker in the world over the past 12 months.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Harry KaneGetty Images

    No Champions League or World Cup: why did Kane win?

    Perhaps the most striking aspect of Harry Kane's crowning was his success in winning the Ballon d'Or without claiming one of the biggest titles that usually shape the identity of the award's winner.

    Some of the greatest individual triumphs have been tied to winning the Champions League, the World Cup or continental tournaments. Kane reached the winner's podium after Bayern Munich fell short in the Champions League, knocked out in the semi-finals.

    Bayern did secure the domestic double last season, but those titles carried nowhere near the weight of the Champions League in the Ballon d'Or race. That made the English striker's individual numbers the decisive factor in tipping the balance his way.

    The outcome shows the vote did not rely solely on the number of titles a player wins. It also weighed the level of individual performance, the influence on results, consistency across the season, and the ability to deliver exceptional numbers in every competition.

    From its foundation in 1956 until 1995, the Ballon d'Or was open only to European players. The competition then widened to players of all nationalities, a shift that broadened the pool of candidates and changed the nature of the race.

    Since then, World Cup years have crowned a player who won the tournament on four occasions, while Messi's award in 2023 came as an exception linked to the staging of the Qatar World Cup in the winter of 2022.

    The World Cup winner did not triumph in every edition, though. Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric all claimed the award in years when they had not won the World Cup.

    This is only the fifth time in the past twenty years that the award has gone to a player who did not win the World Cup, the Champions League, the European Championship or the Copa America, according to the tally in the report. Kane joins a list that also features three of Messi's crownings.

    Lamine Yamal ranked among the leading candidates, boosted by his World Cup triumph with Spain according to the data provided, as well as his brilliance with Barcelona. The award ultimately settled on Kane, whose individual case was simply too strong to ignore.

    Ousmane Dembele won the Ballon d'Or last year, with his Champions League triumph at Paris Saint-Germain playing a major part. That showed just how heavily big titles can sway the vote.

    Kane's case was different. He imposed himself through goalscoring numbers unprecedented in Bayern Munich's history, and an overall tally that ranks him among the best goalscorers the game has ever seen. The absence of a European title does not negate the value of an exceptional season.


  • FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP

    Celebration at Wembley: can he hold on to the Ballon d'Or?

    Kane's crowning sparked widespread celebration back home. On Monday evening, the Wembley arch was lit up in gold, a symbolic nod to the scale of what the England captain had just achieved.

    That celebration carries a special weight. No English player had got their hands on the Ballon d'Or since Owen lifted it at the turn of the century, and generations of stars had come and gone in between, many of them producing brilliant football for club and country.

    For Kane, the award crowns a career that was rarely straightforward. He has spoken openly about the struggles of his early days, when few tipped him as one of the talents destined for the very top.

    So the prize means more than a reward for one prolific season. It honours a long road of development, graft and patience that has turned Kane into one of the finest forwards on the planet.

    Kane had barely finished celebrating before talk turned to whether he could win it in back-to-back years, and no wonder given the start he's made with Bayern Munich this season.

    The England striker scored 10 goals in his first 12 matches for the German side. Add six in four games for his country in the UEFA Nations League and his tally climbs to 16 goals in 16 matches, according to the figures in the report.

    Bayern have matched his individual brilliance with a flying start, unbeaten in the Bundesliga and the Champions League alike. That hands Kane an added shot at chasing silverware and records.

    Should the club land the treble and Kane keep scoring at close to a goal a game, leaving him off the shortlist for the next award will be tough, all the more so with no World Cup, European Championship or Copa América to light up the season, according to the data presented.

    Retaining the Ballon d'Or is no simple task, though. It demands sustained individual brilliance, strong collective results and the nerve to see off rivals capable of tilting the race at any moment.

    Outside of Messi and Ronaldo, the last man to win it in consecutive years was the Netherlands' Marco van Basten, crowned in 1988 and 1989. That gap says everything about how hard it is to repeat the feat amid such fierce competition.


  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH101-FRA-ESPAFP

    Yamal and Mbappé: a new rivalry on the horizon

    Kane won't have the race for the next Ballon d'Or to himself. Lamine Yamal keeps cementing his status among the world's leading stars, coming third in the current standings, according to the report, after featuring among the strongest contenders.

    The Spanish teenager has torn into the season, scoring 10 goals and setting up 10 more in 13 matches for Barcelona across La Liga and the Champions League. Those numbers capture just how much he does at both ends of the creative chain.

    Barcelona rank among the favourites to challenge for the Champions League, and lifting that trophy could prove decisive in boosting Yamal's case, especially if he holds his level and keeps posting figures like these.

    Win the award next year and Yamal will be 20, making him the youngest player in history to claim the Ballon d'Or according to the report's forecast. Brazil's Ronaldo still holds that record, having taken it in 1997 at the age of 21.

    Kylian Mbappé has designs of his own. The Real Madrid striker is chasing a first Ballon d'Or, and 14 goals in 13 matches for club and country confirm he'll stay a strong contender.

    This isn't a three-horse race either. Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain both figure among the sides heavily tipped to challenge for the Champions League. No Arsenal player has ever won the Ballon d'Or, while PSG can strengthen the presence of their stars in the individual race if they keep competing for the big prizes.

    What makes Harry Kane's story different is the road he took to get here. His arrival at the Ballon d'Or wasn't the extension of an easy path or an ascent anyone predicted from the start. It came from years of graft and development, as the player himself confirmed.

    Kane turned his goalscoring into a decisive weapon and imposed himself in one of Europe's toughest leagues. Then he kept shining on the continental and international stage, until his numbers were being measured against those of the game's legends.

    His move to Bayern Munich handed him a new platform to show his abilities in a different competitive environment, but that alone was never going to deliver the prize. He needed an exceptional season in goals, impact and consistency.

    And he settled the race despite the absence of some major titles from his record last season. He gave England their first Ballon d'Or since 2001 and brought Bayern Munich back among the winners, decades after Rummenigge was crowned.

    Record numbers, the pressures of competition and the challenge of staying at the summit: a new phase now opens in the English striker's career. He no longer has to prove he can reach the elite. He faces a harder test. Hold his place among the world's best players and turn that first Ballon d'Or into the start of a historic run.