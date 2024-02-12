'Haller is a true definition of never giving up! From the hell of cancer to Afcon triumph. Sebastien is better than Victor Osimhen' - Fans

GOALSeth Willis'Haller is a true definition of never giving up! From the hell of cancer to Afcon triumph. Sebastien is better than Victor Osimhen' - FansAfrica Cup of NationsNigeria vs Ivory CoastFEATURESNigeriaIvory CoastVictor OsimhenSebastien HallerFans around the continent are impressed with Sebastien Haller who defied the odds to help Ivory Coast win the 2023 Afcon.Haller recovered from cancer and returned to footballMissed several Afcon matches owing to an injuryScored the winning goal against Nigeria