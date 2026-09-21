Before the world came to recognise that eternally good-lad face and those celebrations that were almost always measured, Gary Winston Lineker was simply the son of a greengrocer from Leicester. Born on 30 November 1960, he grew up helping his father Barry at the city market and split his passions between two deeply English sports: football and cricket.





For a while, it was not at all obvious which of the two would become his future. "I had a happy and peaceful childhood," he would recount many years later to ‘The Observer’. "From the ages of 11 to 16," he would add in an interview with 'The Independent', "I thought I had a better chance in cricket than in football".





Barry got up at four in the morning to reach the wholesale market. There he bought fruit to sell during the day at Leicester Market, and in the evening he returned home to deal with the accounts. Another image stands out most clearly from Lineker’s childhood: him playing football in the garden at home. "My life," he would explain again to ‘The Observer’, "has always been dominated by sport".





At school, though, some doubted Gary could really make that future his own. He did not have the physique of someone marked out for greatness and, when he decided to focus on football, some teachers suggested he think about a safer profession.





Leicester, fortunately, saw something that others did not. They brought him into their youth sector in 1976. Lineker was still only 15, skinny, light, a long way from the striker who would terrorise defences around half the world. But he already had what no gym could ever have given him: a sense of space and time.





In the report for his diploma, which he obtained in 1977, some teachers noted that "the boy concentrates too much on football" and that because of this "he will never earn a living". It was one of those misjudgments sporting history is full of, a verdict that must have seemed reasonable at the time and ended up looking magnificently wrong.





Jock Wallace spotted his footballing qualities more than anyone else and a few years later handed him his first-team debut. "Nobody imagined what was inside that boy," the Scottish manager would tell ‘El País’ in 1986. "He didn’t stand out, you could look at him as much as you liked and he didn’t stand out at all. But I knew he had something: in there was a goalscorer".





His first-team debut came on New Year’s Day in 1979, against Oldham Athletic. The early stages brought nothing dazzling. Lineker had to wait, grow, get stronger and earn his place. Once he did, he started scoring with the regularity that would become his trademark. He helped Leicester return to the top flight and, season after season, the boy from the city market became the idol of Filbert Street.





During the 1983/84 season he scored 22 league goals. The following year he rose to 24 and won the First Division scoring charts together with Kerry Dixon. Leicester could feel him outgrowing the club. His talent needed a bigger stage.





By the time he left the Foxes in the summer of 1985, the tally stood at 103 goals in 216 appearances overall across seven seasons, four played in the Second Division and three in the First Division. Everton won the race for his registration. The Toffees were reigning champions of England and invested around £800,000, equivalent to just under €1 million, to entrust him with the task of taking over Andy Gray’s goalscoring legacy. Lineker responded in the only way he knew. By scoring.



