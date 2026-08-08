Arsenal hope that Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes, arriving from Newcastle United for 75 million pounds, will be the player capable of changing the shape of the entire midfield.
The 28-year-old brings a rare ability to the Emirates Stadium: the physical strength to sit deep, the technical quality to push forward, and the attacking solutions that could hand Mikel Arteta options he simply hasn't had before.
His arrival raises questions, though. Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly are already in the building, and the Spanish coach must now redistribute the roles and the spaces.