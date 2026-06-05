Grant Kekana reflects on bittersweet season finish after Mamelodi Sundowns land 'big fish'- 'We were able to redeem ourselves in the end'
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Redemption on the continental stage
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has admitted that while the Brazilians’ domestic campaign was a grueling test of character, their continental heroics ensured the season ended in dream fashion.
It was a tumultuous 2025/26 campaign for the Chloorkop giants, who suffered a rare power vacuum in South African football.
However, the pain of domestic disappointment was instantly erased by a legendary run in the CAF Champions League.
For Kekana, the triumph is the ultimate vindication for a squad that refused to buckle under the weight of expectation, proving their pedigree on the grandest stage of all.
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The hunt for the big fish
He admitted it was tough losing the league, but they were motivated and eventually rewarded by a bigger ambition.
The defender revealed that the squad had to quickly process the pain of losing their domestic dominance to focus on the elusive African prize. Despite the pressure, the Sundowns dressing room remained united in their quest for continental glory.
“Definitely and especially also in the manner which we did, but we accepted it,” Kekana told the media, when reflecting on the missed opportunities at home.
“And we don’t hold any grudges, or we don’t have any regrets; we accepted it, and we knew that there was a big fish waiting for us and all it needed was for us to capture it.”
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Second star on the Bafana Ba Style jersey
The veteran defender joked about his attire during the interview, noting that the club's hardware cabinet is officially being updated.
“Finally, we were able to capture it; it’s just I’m wearing the wrong shirt there’s a star missing on this one,” he remarked, highlighting the magnitude of adding a second star to the Chloorkop crest.
The victory cements Sundowns' status as a powerhouse not just in the PSL, but across the entire continent.
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Finishing on a golden note
Kekana concluded by acknowledging the resilience shown by the squad under difficult circumstances.
“I think we finished it on a good note. Obviously, it’s been a tough season; we lost out on all the domestic cups, but we were able to redeem ourselves in the end and take the big fish.
"So, despite all of those challenges and disappointments, we are more than happy to have gotten the CAF Champions League.”