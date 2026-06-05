Grant Kekana reflects on bittersweet season finish after Mamelodi Sundowns land 'big fish'- 'We were able to redeem ourselves in the end'

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has admitted that while the Brazilians’ domestic campaign was a grueling test of character, their continental heroics ensured the season ended in dream fashion.

It was a tumultuous 2025/26 campaign for the Chloorkop giants, who suffered a rare power vacuum in South African football.

However, the pain of domestic disappointment was instantly erased by a legendary run in the CAF Champions League.

For Kekana, the triumph is the ultimate vindication for a squad that refused to buckle under the weight of expectation, proving their pedigree on the grandest stage of all.



