Grant Kekana pays tribute to defensive duo Ime Okon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi after FIFA recognition at the World Cup – ‘This is what we love to see’
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High praise for the next generation
As Bafana Bafana defenders Ime Okon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi were listed among the top-performing young defenders at the ongoing Fifa World Cup, centre back Grant Kekana feels they have set the bar high and was pleased with how they performed.
The duo formed a great partnership for Bafana during the World Cup in North America, playing a key role in Hugo Broos’ charges reaching the knockout stage for the first time after featuring in all four matches.
The Mamelodi Sundowns stalwart was quick to recognise the impact these young stars have had on the global stage.
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A bright future for Bafana
Kekana says the future is bright for Bafana with these two playing well. Having watched the national team reach historic heights, the experienced defender is excited about what lies ahead for the South African backline.
“I love it, shout out to Ime, TLB [Mbokazi] knows, and you can see where our future is going.
"This is what we love to see.
"It might have been us before or whatever, but we want the second or third generation to do even better and set the bar,” Kekana said, as reported by Sowetan.
“That was the world stage; those are two young boys with massive futures.
"One can only wish them the best, and we say keep it up, keep it going.”
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Stellar numbers on the global stage
Bafana only conceded four goals in four matches at the World Cup, with the duo bringing stability at the heart of defence.
This defensive solidity was the bedrock of Hugo Broos' tactical plan, allowing the South African side to go toe-to-toe with some of the world's most feared attacking units.
The defensive pairing of Okon and Mbokazi has caught the eye of scouts at the tournament, with both players now the subject of transfer speculation amongst European clubs.
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Kekana’s personal focus and support
Kekana, who missed out on the squad for the World Cup, said he will have to do even better at club level despite having a solid season with Sundowns.
He played a crucial role in Masandawana’s defence, to help them secure their second CAF Champions League title, yet remains humble about his own status in the national hierarchy.
Regarding his future role, the veteran defender remains professional and supportive of his younger teammates.
“It’s all in God’s hands, mine is to do my job, my work diligently, professionally, with all the sacrifices.
"The routine won’t change, maybe the effort might be 10 or 20% better.
"Right now, it is not my moment, but [I will] give the boys all the support they need,” he concluded.
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