Grant Kekana pays tribute to defensive duo Ime Okon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi after FIFA recognition at the World Cup – ‘This is what we love to see’

Kekana says the future is bright for Bafana with these two playing well. Having watched the national team reach historic heights, the experienced defender is excited about what lies ahead for the South African backline.

“I love it, shout out to Ime, TLB [Mbokazi] knows, and you can see where our future is going.

"This is what we love to see.

"It might have been us before or whatever, but we want the second or third generation to do even better and set the bar,” Kekana said, as reported by Sowetan.

“That was the world stage; those are two young boys with massive futures.

"One can only wish them the best, and we say keep it up, keep it going.”