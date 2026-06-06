Grant Kekana gives fascinating take on Mamelodi Sundowns surrendering PSL title to rivals Orlando Pirates - 'I think it's good for South African football'
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A new era in the PSL
The domestic landscape in South Africa underwent a seismic shift this season as Orlando Pirates finally climbed back to the mountaintop.
The Buccaneers secured the Premier Soccer League title with a decisive 2-0 victory over Orbit College on the final day, ending a painful 14-year drought and unseating Mamelodi Sundowns in the process.
For Sundowns, it marked the end of a legendary run that saw them claim eight consecutive league trophies.
While the loss of their domestic crown was a bitter pill to swallow, defender Grant Kekana believes that the increased competition at the top of the table is a necessary evolution for the local game.
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Kekana welcomes the Pirates challenge
Kekana was vocal about the benefits of having a genuine title race.
Rather than lamenting the loss of the trophy, he suggested that the rivalry between the country's two biggest heavyweights is exactly what the fans and the national team need.
Kekana addressed the media with a balanced perspective on the season's outcome.
"I think it's good for South African football," the defender said as quoted on KickOff.
"Obviously, Pirates have been chasing us for the longest time, and they finally caught us this season, but they couldn't catch us for too long. We decided to go to Africa and conquer Africa."
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Sundowns find redemption in Africa
While the league title moved to Soweto, Masandawana did not finish the season empty-handed.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Brazilians secured the CAF Champions League title for the first time since 2016, defeating AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate.
The continental success served as a perfect response to losing their domestic grip.
Kekana emphasised that the high-level competition between Sundowns and Pirates serves a greater purpose.
"But I think it's good for South African football to have two big teams fighting against one another.
"It only bodes well for the national team, and one can only wish those who are going to the World Cup all the best. We as a nation need to rally behind them," he added.
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Looking ahead to a continental battle
The rivalry is set to reach new heights next season as both Sundowns and Pirates will represent South Africa in the CAF Champions League.
With both clubs firing on all cylinders, the race for supremacy will extend far beyond the borders.
Kekana has also highlighted the growing profile of South African stars. As the nation prepares for upcoming international commitments, the battle between the Buccaneers and the Brazilians remains the most compelling narrative in the local game.