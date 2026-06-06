The domestic landscape in South Africa underwent a seismic shift this season as Orlando Pirates finally climbed back to the mountaintop.

The Buccaneers secured the Premier Soccer League title with a decisive 2-0 victory over Orbit College on the final day, ending a painful 14-year drought and unseating Mamelodi Sundowns in the process.

For Sundowns, it marked the end of a legendary run that saw them claim eight consecutive league trophies.

While the loss of their domestic crown was a bitter pill to swallow, defender Grant Kekana believes that the increased competition at the top of the table is a necessary evolution for the local game.







