Grant Kekana breaks silence on Bafana Bafana snub as Hugo Broos overlooks defender for Panama friendlies – ‘My primary focus is Mamelodi Sundowns’
Kekana places Masandawana first, ahead of Bafana
Despite Grant Kekana’s commanding displays at the heart of defence for Mamelodi Sundowns, the centre-back continues to find himself on the fringes of the Bafana Bafana set-up.
Head coach Hugo Broos recently named his preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Panama later this month, matches set to serve as preparation for the vital FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June, but the Sundowns defender was once again absent from the list.
Bafana selection rests on club performances
Addressing the media ahead of a massive continental assignment, CAF Champions League press conference at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Kekana remained diplomatic about his standing with the national team, highlighting the importance of his daily work at Chloorkop.
“I think my primary focus is definitely Mamelodi Sundowns, they are the ones who give me a platform to get selected for the national team. Right now, my focus is at my club,” Kekana said a per Sowetan.
Eyes on the CAF Champions League prize
The veteran defender's immediate priority is Friday's blockbuster CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg.
The Tshwane giants are set to host Stade Malien at Loftus Versfeld, and Kekana believes the squad is in the right frame of mind to secure a positive result. The Brazilians are desperate to end their wait for a second continental crown and know that a clean sheet at home will be vital.
“As players, I think we are in good spirits; I think we have been on a good run, so the confidence is high. We know the stakes are high, especially going into this stage; we know what is expected,” the defender explained.
Squad unity at Loftus Versfeld
Kekana’s comments reflect a mentality of accountability within the Sundowns dressing room, where players have been pushing one another to maintain high standards despite occasional dips in form.
The defender is adamant that every individual in the camp is pulling in the same direction as they prepare for the visit of the Malians, with the collective goal far outweighing any personal disappointment regarding international call-ups.
“We’ve prepared well, and everyone is going into tomorrow’s game fully focused, knowing what is at stake and what is expected from us,” Kekana added.
By keeping his eyes on the prize at the club level, Kekana is ensuring that if Broos does decide to look his way again, he will be ready.
For now, however, the mission is simple: secure a first-leg advantage and keep the dream of CAF Champions League success alive for the Masandawana faithful.