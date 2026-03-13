Grant Kekana breaks silence on Bafana Bafana snub as Hugo Broos overlooks defender for Panama friendlies – ‘My primary focus is Mamelodi Sundowns’

Kekana’s comments reflect a mentality of accountability within the Sundowns dressing room, where players have been pushing one another to maintain high standards despite occasional dips in form.

The defender is adamant that every individual in the camp is pulling in the same direction as they prepare for the visit of the Malians, with the collective goal far outweighing any personal disappointment regarding international call-ups.

“We’ve prepared well, and everyone is going into tomorrow’s game fully focused, knowing what is at stake and what is expected from us,” Kekana added.

By keeping his eyes on the prize at the club level, Kekana is ensuring that if Broos does decide to look his way again, he will be ready.

For now, however, the mission is simple: secure a first-leg advantage and keep the dream of CAF Champions League success alive for the Masandawana faithful.