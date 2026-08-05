Gopolang Taunyana reflects on permanent switch from Kaizer Chiefs to Stellenbosch FC – ‘This is an environment where a lot of players have shone in the past’

Stellenbosch FC have officially confirmed the acquisition of Gopolang Taunyana from Kaizer Chiefs, marking a significant step in the young defender's professional career.

The South African youth international, who was a cornerstone of the Chiefs’ DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) success, has signed a permanent contract with the Winelands side.

The transfer was finalised shortly after Kaizer Chiefs confirmed Taunyana’s departure on Tuesday night.

The centre-back leaves Naturena having played a vital role in helping the Chiefs’ reserve team seal a historic DDC league title during the 2024/25 season, bringing an end to the club’s decade-long trophy drought in the reserve division.