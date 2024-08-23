Good news for Kaizer Chiefs! Top target Basadien determined to leave Stellenbosch FC for Soweto giants - 'Fawaaz has let Barker and the Stellies management know'
The 27-year-old defender is a transfer target of Amakhosi but his club has been unwilling to sell him.
- Chiefs are interested in Basadien
- But Stellies are holding on to the player
- The player has now handed in a transfer request