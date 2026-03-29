However, this means Neuer is once again an option for Real’s final warm-up match in the Bundesliga against SC Freiburg on 4 April. Three days later, the first clash with the record Champions League winners takes place at the Santiago Bernabéu. The return leg is scheduled for a week later in Munich.

Neuer suffered a torn muscle fibre in his left calf three weeks ago during the 4-1 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. He had already sustained the same injury in mid-February during the league match against Werder Bremen and had to sit out for several weeks. During this time, he was replaced by Jonas Urbig and, in the match against Bayer Leverkusen, also by Sven Ulreich.