GONE! Rhulani Mokwena leaves MC Alger amid reports of imminent reunion with Bafana Bafana outcast Thembinkosi Lorch at Al Ittihad

"The management of MC Algeria announces the departure of South African coach Rhulani Mokwena from his technical role, following the activation of the clause that ends his duties as head coach of the first team, where the contract ensures MC Alger pays the coach two salaries in case he wishes to leave," MC Alger announced in a statement.

"The decision came after the coach's meeting with the club's management, during which he expressed his conviction to end his time with the team, after a career that lasted eight months.

"During this period, Mokwena managed to lead the team to be crowned the Algeria Premier Cup title "Super Cup."

"The team under his supervision has maintained the top of the professional league ranking since the first rounds of the season, in a time that also saw the team exit from the Copa Algeria and the CAF Champions League," the club added.

"The management of MC Algeria would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to coach Rhulani Mokwena and his technical staff for the work and efforts they have put forward during their supervision of the team."