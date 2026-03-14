GONE! Rhulani Mokwena leaves MC Alger amid reports of imminent reunion with Bafana Bafana outcast Thembinkosi Lorch at Al Ittihad
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Mokwena-MC Alger part ways
Rhulani Mokwena has stepped down from his role as MC Alger coach, leaving the Algerians five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with four games in hand.
His departure came less than 24 hours after he led MC Alger to a 2-0 league win over Paradou AC.
The former Wydad Casablanca coach leaves the Algerian giants after eight months in charge.
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MC Alger explain Mokwena's departure
"The management of MC Algeria announces the departure of South African coach Rhulani Mokwena from his technical role, following the activation of the clause that ends his duties as head coach of the first team, where the contract ensures MC Alger pays the coach two salaries in case he wishes to leave," MC Alger announced in a statement.
"The decision came after the coach's meeting with the club's management, during which he expressed his conviction to end his time with the team, after a career that lasted eight months.
"During this period, Mokwena managed to lead the team to be crowned the Algeria Premier Cup title "Super Cup."
"The team under his supervision has maintained the top of the professional league ranking since the first rounds of the season, in a time that also saw the team exit from the Copa Algeria and the CAF Champions League," the club added.
"The management of MC Algeria would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to coach Rhulani Mokwena and his technical staff for the work and efforts they have put forward during their supervision of the team."
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Mokwena's turbulent days at MC Alger
Since MC Alger failed to go through to the CAF Champions League quarter-finals following a 2-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns in Thswane, Mokwena's future at the club became uncertain.
The loss to Sundowns was the start of a four-game winless streak which included an exit from the Algeria Cup.
That worsened Mokwena's situation and two subsequent league victories could not save his future.
- Al-Ittihad
Mokwena to reunite with Lorch?
Recently, Al Ittihad executive director Abdelmajid Saleh confirmed that they held discussions with Mokwena.
"Intensive negotiations took place during the past few days with coach Rhulani Mokwena to sign him, and agreement was reached with him on all details, but up to this moment the agreement with the South African has not taken on an official character," said Saleh.
If he joins the Libyan side, Mokwena will be reunited with Thembinkosi Lorch, with whom he worked at Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca.