GOAL gives you the details to follow Babina Noko's Premier Soccer League trip to Abafana Bes'thende.

Golden Arrows and Sekhukhune United are battling to get into the top eight and they clash at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday.

It is a confrontation between teams that have been struggling for consistency and they need to pick themselves up.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Arrows and Sekhukhune, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.