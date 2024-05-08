Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides you the details to follow Masandawana's league assignment against Abafana Bes'thende.

Newly crowned Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns are set to continue their quest to break the highest points tally in a single season when they play Golden Arrows in a midweek clash.

Apart from beating Pitso Mosimane's 71-point record, coach Rhulani Mokwena is also aiming to become the first PSL coach to have his side finish the season unbeaten.

Arrows, who are led by former Sundowns co-coach Steve Komphela, are chasing a top-eight finish that will enable them to feature in the MTN8.

Here, GOAL provides all the information and details you need to know about how to watch the match between Arrows and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.