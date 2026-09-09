Golden Arrows striker Junior Dion urged ‘to make the best choice financially' as transfer speculation grows - 'We all agree that he must go to a bigger club'

Golden Arrows striker Junior Dion has been told that he must capitalise on his current form to secure his financial future as transfer speculation continues to swirl around the Ivorian marksman.

Dion has been a revelation in Durban, providing a consistent goal-scoring threat and carrying the offensive burden for Abafana Bes'thende since his arrival.

Former PSL forward Brice Aka, a compatriot of Dion who previously featured for Maritzburg United, believes the striker has reached a stage where a lucrative move is essential.

Speaking from Europe, Aka noted that Dion is currently at his peak and must ensure this period is the most rewarding of his professional life.



