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Golden Arrows striker Junior Dion urged ‘to make the best choice financially' as transfer speculation grows - 'We all agree that he must go to a bigger club'
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Making the most of his prime years
Golden Arrows striker Junior Dion has been told that he must capitalise on his current form to secure his financial future as transfer speculation continues to swirl around the Ivorian marksman.
Dion has been a revelation in Durban, providing a consistent goal-scoring threat and carrying the offensive burden for Abafana Bes'thende since his arrival.
Former PSL forward Brice Aka, a compatriot of Dion who previously featured for Maritzburg United, believes the striker has reached a stage where a lucrative move is essential.
Speaking from Europe, Aka noted that Dion is currently at his peak and must ensure this period is the most rewarding of his professional life.
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Handling transfer interest professionally
Despite the growing noise regarding a potential exit, Dion has remained a consummate professional on the pitch, continuing to find the back of the net with regularity.
He has already notched four goals this season to add to the impressive 15-goal haul he managed during the previous campaign.
"I’m sure he is dreaming of a big team now."
"So, while football is a short career and he needs to make financial decisions, for now he belongs to Arrows and so needs no drama and sour grapes."
"I’m glad he respects his contract and is doing the job for Arrows as per his employment contract,” Aka told KickOff.
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The financial pressures of a short career
The motivation behind the push for a transfer is largely rooted in the fleeting nature of a professional football career, particularly for strikers who rely on their physical prime.
As Dion approaches the latter stages of his twenties, the opportunity to sign a life-changing contract becomes increasingly rare.
Aka was candid about the need for Dion to look after his dependants by securing the best possible terms during these negotiations.
"I obviously want to see him at a bigger team as a fellow countryman because he has a family to look after."
"He needs to make the best choice financially now."
"We all agree that he must go to a bigger club now after Arrows,” Aka added.
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Preparing for life after football
As the transfer window continues, the focus will remain on whether Dion stays in South Africa to join one of the traditional giants or looks further afield for a new challenge.
His goal-scoring record suggests he is ready for a higher level of competition, and his ability to adapt to the South African top flight has already been proven.
Aka concluded his advice by highlighting this biological clock: "In my case, I wasn’t that much adventurous at the time because my kids were in South Africa."
"For Dion, it is right for him to move, but it must be smooth, and he must respect the employer."
"The age factor must be considered as well because he will be called a veteran soon and no favourable contracts will come.”
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