Golden Arrows star Junior Dion’s prospects of earning national team call-up nearly impossible – ‘They only believe in Europe and so they will not even look at him’

Junior Dion has undergone a remarkable transformation since arriving at Golden Arrows at the start of last season, evolving into a cornerstone of the club's offensive strategy.

His impact was immediate and profound, as he finished the previous campaign as the league’s leading marksman with an impressive haul of 15 goals.

The 27-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down in the current 2026/27 season, having already found the back of the net four times to lead the line for the Durban-based outfit.

However, this domestic excellence has not translated into international recognition from his home nation.

The dilemma surrounding his future was highlighted during the current FIFA international break, where it was suggested that playing in a league like the South African top flight significantly diminishes his prospects.



