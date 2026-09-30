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Golden Arrows star Junior Dion’s prospects of earning national team call-up nearly impossible – ‘They only believe in Europe and so they will not even look at him’
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The uphill battle for local recognition
Junior Dion has undergone a remarkable transformation since arriving at Golden Arrows at the start of last season, evolving into a cornerstone of the club's offensive strategy.
His impact was immediate and profound, as he finished the previous campaign as the league’s leading marksman with an impressive haul of 15 goals.
The 27-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down in the current 2026/27 season, having already found the back of the net four times to lead the line for the Durban-based outfit.
However, this domestic excellence has not translated into international recognition from his home nation.
The dilemma surrounding his future was highlighted during the current FIFA international break, where it was suggested that playing in a league like the South African top flight significantly diminishes his prospects.
- AFP
A two percent chance
The core of the issue lies in the historical selection patterns of the Cote d’Ivoire national team, which heavily favours players plying their trade in the elite leagues of Europe.
According to former PSL player and fellow Ivorian Brice Aka, the path from the Betway Premiership to the Ivorian senior team is almost entirely blocked for outfield players.
This creates a difficult environment for someone like Dion, who is arguably in the form of his life but remains invisible to the decision-makers in Abidjan.
"The reality about Cote d’Ivoire is that Dion only has a two percent chance of playing for the national team while he is with a club in Africa," Aka said, per KickOff.
"That is the reality with our national team. Infield players stand no chance of playing for the national team while playing for a club in Africa."
"The only players that can break into the senior team while still playing in Africa are goalkeepers. In Cote d’Ivoire they only believe in Europe and so they will not even look at him [Dion]."
- AFP
Stiff competition from Europe's elite
The scale of the challenge Dion faces is further compounded by the sheer quality of the Ivorian attacking ranks.
The current Elephants squad is bolstered by high-profile names such as Yan Diomande of Real Madrid, alongside a host of regular starters from the Premier League, Serie A, and Ligue 1.
"Even if they call him, fans will ask about who he is?"
"They have raised the bar like that."
"But then at times I ask myself while there seems to be less confidence on players in Africa when Bafana went to the World Cup with local based players and did better than players in Europe."
"South Africa is a good league that can feed West African national teams if given the respect it deserves," he added.
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The PSL burden for Dion
There is a growing sentiment that the intensity and quality of the South African league are being unfairly overlooked by West African giants.
Dion’s case is particularly poignant because he previously had the opportunity to switch allegiances to Chad after acquiring the necessary documentation.
However, following extensive deliberations, he chose not to honour that call-up, maintaining his eligibility for Cote d’Ivoire in the hope that his goal-scoring exploits for Abafana Bes'thende would eventually be impossible to ignore.
"Right now, Dion has more appetite than some players with European teams."
"But then it is difficult to convince Ivorians that a good player from Cote d’Ivoire can play in the PSL."
As long as this mindset persists, Dion faces an uphill struggle to add to his legacy beyond the club level, despite being one of the most feared forwards in Southern Africa.
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