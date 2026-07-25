Golden Arrows snap up former Mamelodi Sundowns man for assistant coach role ahead of the 2026/27 season
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Homecoming for the Sundowns legend
In a move that signals serious intent for the upcoming 2026/27 season, Golden Arrows have roped in Siyanda Zwane to be part of their coaching setup, according to iDiski Times.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender, who was a reliable fixture in the Brazilians' backline during his peak, has been appointed to serve as an assistant coach.
Zwane brings a wealth of experience to the technical bench, having transitioned into the next phase of his career following his retirement from professional football in 2020.
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Bolstering the backroom staff
The arrival of Zwane is part of a broader restructuring of the technical department in Durban.
He officially joins the backroom staff led by newly appointed head coach Pitso Dladla, who has been tasked with steering the club into a new era.
Dladla took the reins at Arrows after replacing Manqoba Mngqithi, who departed at the conclusion of last season to seek fresh challenges.
Zwane will not be alone in supporting Dladla, as the club has been busy recruiting specialized talent for the dugout.
He is set to work alongside fellow assistant coach James Madidilane and goalkeeper coach Jacob Mokhasi, both of whom were added to the technical team just last month.
This trio of assistants represents a mix of defensive stability and tactical modernism that Dladla is eager to exploit.
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Immediate impact in pre-season
The appointment has been made official just in time for the heat of pre-season preparations, with Zwane already getting down to work.
He was spotted on the bench alongside Dladla during the KZN Premier’s Cup currently taking place in Durban, where the team faced off against Durban City.
The focus for the new coaching staff is clear: restore Arrows to a position of prominence in the top half of the table.
Dladla has been vocal about his objectives, recently stating what he wants to achieve at Arrows this season during various media engagements.
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A new chapter in Durban
For Siyanda Zwane, this role represents more than just a job; it is the culmination of years of preparation and study.
Since 2020, he has been meticulous in his approach to the game, using his time in the media to analyse tactical trends.
This intellectual approach, combined with his physical experience of winning trophies at Sundowns, makes him a unique asset for Arrows.
As the Premier Soccer League prepares for kick-off, all eyes will be on how this technical team performs under pressure.
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