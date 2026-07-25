Golden Arrows snap up former Mamelodi Sundowns man for assistant coach role ahead of the 2026/27 season

In a move that signals serious intent for the upcoming 2026/27 season, Golden Arrows have roped in Siyanda Zwane to be part of their coaching setup, according to iDiski Times.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender, who was a reliable fixture in the Brazilians' backline during his peak, has been appointed to serve as an assistant coach.

Zwane brings a wealth of experience to the technical bench, having transitioned into the next phase of his career following his retirement from professional football in 2020.







