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Siyabonga Mtombeni BarokaBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Golden Arrows' new signing likened to Orlando Pirates legend Mandla "Metroblitz" Sithole but warned striker still 'needs to develop a resilient heart'

Lamontville Golden Arrows
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Baroka FC
Upington City
D. Malesela

Abafana Bes'thende have reinforced their attacking options with the acquisition of Siyabonga Mtombeni, a striker whose physical profile has already sparked major excitement. Former Baroka FC head coach Dan Malesela has offered a glowing yet cautionary appraisal of the forward, drawing direct parallels to a legendary figure from his own playing days.

  • Siyabonga Mtombeni Upington CityBackpagepix

    The second coming of 'Metroblitz'

    In a move that has caught the attention of the Betway Premiership, Golden Arrows have secured the services of Siyabonga Mtombeni from Upington City FC.

    The striker arrives at Abafana Bes'thende with a reputation for raw power and industrial work rates, qualities that have led his former mentor to make a bold comparison to an iconic Orlando Pirates marksman.

    Speaking to KickOff, veteran coach Dan Malesela, who worked closely with the forward at Baroka, noted that Mtombeni is the spitting image of his former Buccaneers teammate.

    "Mtombeni epitomises the Magorometsa style of striker.

    "He is unmistakably similar to Mandla 'Metroblitz' Sithole, known as Magorometsa, and his potential is evident," Malesela stated.

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  • Dan Malesela, April 2026Backpage

    Malesela's blueprint for success

    While the comparison to a club legend like Sithole brings high expectations, Malesela was quick to point out that Mtombeni is a player who requires specific man-management to flourish at the highest level.

    The former Baroka coach, who trusted the striker with a regular starting berth during their time in Lebowakgomo, believes tactical patience is key.

    "Understanding a player like Mtombeni is crucial, as knowing his character allows him to excel," Malesela explained.

    The tactician emphasised that the transition to the top flight will require the player to sharpen his mental game alongside his physical attributes.

    He added: "He is a powerful, physical, and aggressive player who simply needs to develop a resilient heart."

  • Golden Arrows, February 2026Asidlali

    Malesela's blueprint for success

    For Arrows, the challenge will be integrating Mtombeni's aggressive style into their existing system without stifling the natural instincts that make him a threat.

    Malesela warned that standard coaching approaches might not be enough to get the best out of a player with such a unique, "old-school" profile and need to recognise Mthombeni's personality.

    "Otherwise, you might bench him unnecessarily. This character trait and tactical understanding are exactly what he offers," the coach noted.

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  • Pitso Dladla, Uthongathi FC, January 2021Backpagepix

    Filling the boots of a legend

    The comparison to Sithole is a double-edged sword; while it highlights Mtombeni's immense ceiling, it also places him in the shadow of a player who was once a household name in Soweto.

    Sithole was renowned for the very same "Magorometsa" style that Malesela sees in Arrows' new recruit, characterised by a relentless and physically imposing presence in the box.

    Having successfully moved from the lower divisions to the Betway Premiership, Mtombeni now has the platform to prove he can emulate the technical impact of "Metroblitz" while forging his own legacy in Durban.

    Under the guidance of the Golden Arrows technical team, the forward will look to prove that his "resilient heart" is ready for the rigours of top-flight South African football.