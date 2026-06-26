Golden Arrows' new signing likened to Orlando Pirates legend Mandla "Metroblitz" Sithole but warned striker still 'needs to develop a resilient heart'

In a move that has caught the attention of the Betway Premiership, Golden Arrows have secured the services of Siyabonga Mtombeni from Upington City FC.

The striker arrives at Abafana Bes'thende with a reputation for raw power and industrial work rates, qualities that have led his former mentor to make a bold comparison to an iconic Orlando Pirates marksman.

Speaking to KickOff, veteran coach Dan Malesela, who worked closely with the forward at Baroka, noted that Mtombeni is the spitting image of his former Buccaneers teammate.

"Mtombeni epitomises the Magorometsa style of striker.

"He is unmistakably similar to Mandla 'Metroblitz' Sithole, known as Magorometsa, and his potential is evident," Malesela stated.