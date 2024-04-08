Golden Arrows hit back at Orlando Pirates fan after embarrassing defeat: "We have all been through this"

BackpageClifton MabasaGolden Arrows hit back at Orlando Pirates fan after embarrassing defeat: "We have all been through this"Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesLamontville Golden ArrowsSteve KomphelaJose RiveiroTshegofatso John MabasaRelebohile MofokengAn interesting banter between a Premier Soccer League club and a Bucs fan has occurred after a heavy loss over the weekend.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates fans mock Arrows after a heavy defeat Arrows social media resurrect the Buccaneers' wounds The Sea Robbers beat Abafana Be'sthende 7-1