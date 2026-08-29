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Golden Arrows have the edge, but Mamelodi Sundowns can still reach the MTN8 final - 'They really showed that they mean business'
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The underdog advantage for Abafana Bes’thende
Arrows take a hard-earned advantage into the second leg of their MTN8 semi-final, after stunning Sundowns with a 1-0 victory at Lucas Moripe Stadium last weekend.
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has assessed the tactical battle, pointing to the pressure now resting on Masandawana as they look to overturn the deficit.
The experienced forward believes Arrows can use the situation to their advantage by remaining disciplined, soaking up pressure and waiting for openings to hit the Brazilians on the counter as the game enters its closing stages.
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'Football doesn’t have a therefore'
Speaking to FARPost, Majoro explained the key tactical elements Arrows must leverage to hold off the Brazilians.
"Well, football doesn’t have a ‘therefore.’ Arrows did manage to win away from home in the first leg. But I think the longer it takes for Sundowns to find the back of the net, the more frustrated they will become. The longer it takes, the more difficult it will be for Sundowns to break through Arrows," Majoro said.
"I know Arrows are good at counter-attacking football. So, if Sundowns struggle and become desperate, Arrows might get that breakthrough and extend their lead."
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Downs’ five-goal blitz sends warning to Arrows
While Majoro believes Arrows can make life difficult for Sundowns, he was quick to acknowledge the threat posed by the Brazilians. He pointed to their commanding display against AmaZulu FC in midweek as evidence of the quality still at their disposal.
The performance underlined the attacking weapons and depth within their squad, serving as a timely warning ahead of the crucial MTN8 semi-final return leg.
"However, if anything I saw in Sundowns’ game that they played in midweek against AmaZulu FC, winning 5-2, is any indication, Sundowns might find themselves in the final.
"I think Sundowns were sending a message to everyone with the beautiful goals they scored and the team spirit they displayed; it really showed that they mean business," Majoro explained.
What comes next for Downs and Arrows?
The stakes could not be higher for both clubs as they vie for a spot in the prestigious final.
For Arrows, reaching the showpiece event would be a massive statement of intent for the season ahead, validating their defensive organisation and tactical execution.
Sundowns, meanwhile, are under immense pressure to avoid a premature exit from the competition. As the dominant force in the Betway Premiership, failing to reach the final would be considered a major disappointment for the star-studded squad.
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