Golden Arrows have the edge, but Mamelodi Sundowns can still reach the MTN8 final - 'They really showed that they mean business'

Arrows take a hard-earned advantage into the second leg of their MTN8 semi-final, after stunning Sundowns with a 1-0 victory at Lucas Moripe Stadium last weekend.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has assessed the tactical battle, pointing to the pressure now resting on Masandawana as they look to overturn the deficit.

The experienced forward believes Arrows can use the situation to their advantage by remaining disciplined, soaking up pressure and waiting for openings to hit the Brazilians on the counter as the game enters its closing stages.



