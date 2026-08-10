Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla reveals tactical blueprint used to nullify Kaizer Chiefs in MTN8 victory – ‘Everybody forms a very important piece in the puzzle’
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Individual battles key to victory
In the aftermath of their hard-fought victory at FNB Stadium, Pitso Dladla highlighted the importance of collective responsibility and tactical discipline.
The Golden Arrows mentor emphasised that the result was not a product of luck, but rather a carefully constructed plan where every player understood their specific role within the team structure to frustrate the Soweto giants throughout the ninety minutes.
Dladla said, as reported by Soccer Laduma: "Yeah, look, first thing first, you know, the defensive duties we work on in individual and tactical behaviour.
"We said, [Sbonelo] Cele if you are isolated, there's [Luke] Baartman on your side, [Khulekani] Shezi if there's Mfundo [Vilakazi] on your side or whoever, you must be able to dominate the whole operation.
"Win the 1v1s and then the cover will be provided, if need be, but if you are isolated, win the 1v1s,” he said.
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Defensive cohesion and preparation
The coach was full of praise for how his backline and midfield anchors executed the game plan.
Dladla further elaborated on the team effort, stating: "I think they did this very well, and then also as a group the back four.
"We told them that look we are working as a group, if one needs to provide cover and have balance, let's just do that,” he added.
“In front of them also, Nqobeko Dlamini, [Nhlanhla] Zwane and [Ayabulela] Maxwele they also did the shift very well.
"So defensive duties, honestly, it was not something that we only came here unprepared.
"We prepared for it in training, and then we created a lot of scenarios that we experienced here in training.
"Credit goes to the whole technical team.”
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Neutralising the aerial threat
A significant turning point in the match occurred when Chiefs looked to change their attacking profile by introducing physical striker Etiosa Ighodaro.
Dladla admitted that the substitution caused some concern on the Arrows bench, but his players reacted perfectly to the threat by cutting off the supply line from the wide areas, effectively rendering the forward's height advantage redundant in the closing stages.
"Another thing also when they introduced Etiosa, we were also worried because aerially, he’s very good," Dladla admitted.
"So, we said, let's just close the crosses, of which we did that very well.
"But in terms of the technical team, we worked well together, all of us, everybody forms a very important piece in the puzzle.”
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Looking ahead to the semi-finals
With Chiefs now eliminated, the draw for the semi-finals has set up some mouth-watering encounters.
Arrows are scheduled to face the formidable Mamelodi Sundowns, a test that will surely require similar levels of tactical sophistication.
Meanwhile, the other half of the draw sees defending champions Orlando Pirates taking on Sekhukhune United as the race for the first silverware of the season intensifies.
Dladla’s men have proven they can go toe-to-toe with the country’s biggest clubs when their defensive foundation is solid.
The victory over Amakhosi serves as a massive confidence booster for the squad, reinforcing the manager's philosophy that a unified group can overcome individual star power.
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