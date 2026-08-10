Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla reveals tactical blueprint used to nullify Kaizer Chiefs in MTN8 victory – ‘Everybody forms a very important piece in the puzzle’

In the aftermath of their hard-fought victory at FNB Stadium, Pitso Dladla highlighted the importance of collective responsibility and tactical discipline.

The Golden Arrows mentor emphasised that the result was not a product of luck, but rather a carefully constructed plan where every player understood their specific role within the team structure to frustrate the Soweto giants throughout the ninety minutes.

Dladla said, as reported by Soccer Laduma: "Yeah, look, first thing first, you know, the defensive duties we work on in individual and tactical behaviour.

"We said, [Sbonelo] Cele if you are isolated, there's [Luke] Baartman on your side, [Khulekani] Shezi if there's Mfundo [Vilakazi] on your side or whoever, you must be able to dominate the whole operation.

"Win the 1v1s and then the cover will be provided, if need be, but if you are isolated, win the 1v1s,” he said.



