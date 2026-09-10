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Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla backs Nhlanhla Zwane and Co. for a future Bafana Bafana call-up – ‘There is a deep pool of talent in this club’
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Dladla tips Arrows for Bafana breakthrough
Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla believes Nhlanhla Zwane has the potential to be selected for Bafana Bafana in future, adding that it is up to other players to show what they are capable of.
The endorsement comes at a pivotal time for the Durban-based side, who are looking to establish themselves as a primary feeder for the senior national team.
Despite the limited representation in the immediate squad, the mood at Arrows remains defiant and optimistic regarding their long-term prospects on the international stage.
Dladla, however, feels players such as Zwane and Ayanda Jiyane have what it takes to be part of Bafana in future.
Jiyane is currently out with a muscle strain, while Zwane has been a reliable presence for Arrows during the early stages of the season with impressive performances.
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Arrows’ talent pool runs deep
Speaking on the wealth of options at his disposal, Dladla expressed his pride in seeing Van Neel receive recognition while pointing toward a cluster of other youngsters who are knocking on the door.
“It is immensely pleasing to see [Van Neel] get the nod for the national team."
"To be honest, we have so many talented players here."
"We have Nhlanhla Gasa. You can clearly see his bright future, along with Philani Khumalo and Sabelo Sithole,” Dladla said, per Sowetan.
“There is a deep pool of talent at this club."
"As long as they perform consistently and stay with ambitious players like Ayabulela Maxwele, Nhlanhla Zwane and Khulekani Shezi, who is currently one of the finest right-backs in the country, the sky is the limit."
"They must maintain high personal ambitions,” he added.
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Injury blow for key defenders
The coach also lamented the timing of recent injuries, which he believes directly impacted the selection choices of Pitso Mosimane for the upcoming qualifiers.
Dladla also feels Jiyane would have been named in the preliminary squad had it not been for the injury he is nursing.
“Regarding Jiyane, it is deeply unfortunate that he sustained a quad injury alongside Ntandoyenkosi Mabaso, who has sidelined both of our primary central defenders."
"I firmly believe that if Jiyane were injury-free, he would have earned a national team call-up because last season he was comfortably one of the best centre-backs in the country,” the coach noted.
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Focus shifts back to PSL action
While the international future of his stars is a major talking point, Dladla must also manage the immediate domestic challenges facing his side following a recent setback.
After suffering their first defeat in the league when they lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns last week Sunday, Abafana Bes’thende will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Siwelele at Free State Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.
The trip to Bloemfontein represents a chance for the likes of Zwane and Gasa to prove they can handle the pressure of away fixtures in a hostile environment.
Dladla will be looking for a reaction from his players to ensure that their early-season momentum does not stall after the Sundowns loss.
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