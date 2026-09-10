Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla backs Nhlanhla Zwane and Co. for a future Bafana Bafana call-up – ‘There is a deep pool of talent in this club’

Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla believes Nhlanhla Zwane has the potential to be selected for Bafana Bafana in future, adding that it is up to other players to show what they are capable of.

The endorsement comes at a pivotal time for the Durban-based side, who are looking to establish themselves as a primary feeder for the senior national team.

Despite the limited representation in the immediate squad, the mood at Arrows remains defiant and optimistic regarding their long-term prospects on the international stage.

Dladla, however, feels players such as Zwane and Ayanda Jiyane have what it takes to be part of Bafana in future.

Jiyane is currently out with a muscle strain, while Zwane has been a reliable presence for Arrows during the early stages of the season with impressive performances.



