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Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns & Nhlanhla Zwane, Golden ArrowsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Golden Arrows 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Good to see Ronwen Williams gain momentum; Downs is ahead of all PSL teams in terms of how they play; No way Fawaaz Basadien is eating Aubrey Modiba's lunch'

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
S. Ndlovu
T. Matthews
J. Dion
T. Mokoena
M. Cardoso

The Pretoria outfit edged Abafana Bes'thende on the road to claim maximum points, with Miguel Cardoso’s charges continuing their push up the Betway Premiership standings. The victory sees Sundowns move onto 16 points, adding another valuable three points to their campaign after a hard-fought encounter.

Golden Arrows suffered a disappointing afternoon at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, going down to Mamelodi Sundowns in a closely contested encounter.

The proceedings got underway at a fast pace, with the Chloorkop outfit making their early pressure count as Siyanda Ndlovu broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, turning home Tashreeq Matthews’ cross.



The early opener gave Masandawana the advantage, with the single goal proving to be the difference as the two sides headed into the half-time break with the Brazilians holding a 1-0 lead.


The second half saw Abafana Bes'thende turn up the pressure in search of a way back into the contest, with their persistence eventually paying off as Junior Dion restored parity for the home side.



Teboho Mokoena delivered when it mattered most, restoring the visitors’ advantage with a composed finish to put the Tshwane giants back in front and firmly on course for all three points.



With the action providing plenty for supporters to debate, GOAL takes a look at the fans’ reactions to Sundowns 2-1 victory.


  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Missed chances

    Lmao hai hai Matthews, no buddy... this guy, when he is on the team, he misses crucial opportunities. When he is not on the team, we lack in attack😂😂😂 I don't know how to feel about him - E_2MelengMekwa

    Another crucial game-deciding chance missed by Matthews, who played overseas - ColeMpama


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  • Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Disappointing performance by the veteran

    Morena is playing nonsense at his age, mxm - Jose2ab


  • Ronwen Williams Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Skipper at his best

    Good to see that Williams has gained his momentum🤌🏻🤌🏻 - KamogeloSimela6


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  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    No PSL team plays like Downs

    Sundowns is ahead of all PSL teams in terms of how they play football 🤞🏽 - BenFois_ZA


  • Referee Luxolo Badi Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Refs are against Sundowns

    That was a yellow-card offense against Tashreeq, but if it was a Sundowns player, the Ref was gonna give a card; our officials are really making a big statement - bulliano7


  • Teboho Mokoena Fawaaz Basadien Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    He is being exposed

    I'm not convinced that Basadien takes his football seriously! Never! - Mivusiwe
    There is no way Basadien is eating Modiba's lunch. He is being exposed, especially when Arrows is attacking us - Mnca_mnce