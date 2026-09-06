Golden Arrows 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Good to see Ronwen Williams gain momentum; Downs is ahead of all PSL teams in terms of how they play; No way Fawaaz Basadien is eating Aubrey Modiba's lunch'

Golden Arrows suffered a disappointing afternoon at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, going down to Mamelodi Sundowns in a closely contested encounter.

The proceedings got underway at a fast pace, with the Chloorkop outfit making their early pressure count as Siyanda Ndlovu broke the deadlock in the 14th minute, turning home Tashreeq Matthews’ cross.









The early opener gave Masandawana the advantage, with the single goal proving to be the difference as the two sides headed into the half-time break with the Brazilians holding a 1-0 lead.





The second half saw Abafana Bes'thende turn up the pressure in search of a way back into the contest, with their persistence eventually paying off as Junior Dion restored parity for the home side.









Teboho Mokoena delivered when it mattered most, restoring the visitors’ advantage with a composed finish to put the Tshwane giants back in front and firmly on course for all three points.









With the action providing plenty for supporters to debate, GOAL takes a look at the fans’ reactions to Sundowns 2-1 victory.



