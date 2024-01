GOAL provides you with the latest insights into the leading goalscorers at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast!

The grandest football event on the continent commenced on Saturday, January 13, with players swiftly making their mark in the race for the esteemed Golden Boot award.

Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar currently holds the accolade, having scored eight goals in the 2021 tournament.

The question now looms: Who will surpass Aboubakar's impressive tally? Stay updated as GOAL reveals the latest list of top goal scorers!