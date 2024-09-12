GOAL's 2024/25 season predictions for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and the rest of the PSL, MTN8, Nedbank Cup and Carling Knockout Cup contenders

The GOAL team all had their say on who will win what and why. There are some surprising shouts and joy for those of us who like an underdog story.

As is traditional for all media at the start of the season, it is time for GOAL to put its proverbial money where its mouth is and publish our predictions for the forthcoming season.

Of course, the main fun in this is having a record of GOAL staffers' predictions, which we will rub in each other's faces when they are inevitably proven to be way off the mark.

This season we have nine different categories to figure out. Judging from last season's predictions accuracy, some of our staffers should be playing the Lotto more often, while a few of us need to go to GOAL School of Soccer for a refresher course.