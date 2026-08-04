Glody Lilepo pens emotional farewell to Kaizer Chiefs as Al Ahly Benghazi move is confirmed - 'I hope I was able to bring you some moments of joy'
A heartfelt goodbye to the Khosi Nation
Glody Lilepo has bid an emotional farewell to Kaizer Chiefs as he embarks on a new chapter in his career with Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi.
The 29-year-old forward, who became a household name at Naturena, took to social media to express his gratitude to the club's hierarchy and the supporters who supported him throughout his tenure in Johannesburg.
"Khosi Nation, it is with emotion that my journey with you comes to an end," Lilepo wrote in the Instagram post.
"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone at Kaizer Chiefs.
"To the management, Dr. Kaizer Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Jr., Bobby Motaung, the entire leadership team, the coaching staff, and everyone working behind the scenes, thank you for your support and for giving me the opportunity to wear this iconic badge.
"It has been an honour."
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Success and silverware at Naturena
The Congolese attacker leaves having made 56 appearances across all competitions, finding the net 15 times and registering five assists.
Lilepo addressed his fellow players in his message.
"To my teammates, thank you for every moment we shared," the message continued.
"It has been a privilege to fight with you. Together, we were able to bring a trophy back to this great club after ten years and secure qualification for the CAF Confederation in two consecutive seasons.
"I will always cherish the memories we created together. I know this club deserves more, and I have no doubt that greater days lie ahead."
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Special bond with the supporters
The 29-year-old also took time to thank the Amakhosi supporters, reflecting on the bond he built with the club's faithful during his spell at Naturena.
"To the supporters, THANK YOU for your passion, support, positivity, and kindness.
"Your love for this club is truly special. I hope I was able to bring you some moments of joy, even though we also experienced some difficult times together.
"Your energy, loyalty, and the atmosphere you created are something that will stay with me for the rest of my life."
'I truly hope the club returns to where it belongs'
In closing, he thanked Chiefs for the opportunity to represent the club, while expressing his hope that Amakhosi enjoy a successful future.
"I will always be grateful for the opportunity to have represented this institution.
"I wish Kaizer Chiefs nothing but success in the future, and I truly hope the club returns to where it belongs.
"Khosi, thank you for everything."
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