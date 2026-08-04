Glody Lilepo pens emotional farewell to Kaizer Chiefs as Al Ahly Benghazi move is confirmed - 'I hope I was able to bring you some moments of joy'

Glody Lilepo has bid an emotional farewell to Kaizer Chiefs as he embarks on a new chapter in his career with Libyan side Al Ahly Benghazi.

The 29-year-old forward, who became a household name at Naturena, took to social media to express his gratitude to the club's hierarchy and the supporters who supported him throughout his tenure in Johannesburg.

"Khosi Nation, it is with emotion that my journey with you comes to an end," Lilepo wrote in the Instagram post.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone at Kaizer Chiefs.

"To the management, Dr. Kaizer Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Jr., Bobby Motaung, the entire leadership team, the coaching staff, and everyone working behind the scenes, thank you for your support and for giving me the opportunity to wear this iconic badge.

"It has been an honour."



