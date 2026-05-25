Glody Lilepo goes full footballer sulk mode on social media after Kaizer Chiefs seemingly address his 'unfortunate' red card against AmaZulu
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Big fine demanded
The Congolese attacker found himself in hot water with fans and pundits alike after his rush of blood in Chiefs penultimate PSL fixture against AmaZulu.
Having already been cautioned earlier in the contest, Lilepo's decision to strip off his jersey after finding the net triggered an automatic second yellow card and subsequent dismissal, described at the time as "unfortunate" by co-coach Cedric Kaze.
The club soon found itself under pressure to send a sterner message regarding discipline.
"If Chiefs really want their players to be serious about discipline and standards, then Lilepo must be fined for his conduct," an unidentified former Bafana Bafana international told KickOff shortly afterwards.
"It shouldn’t matter that the goal Lilepo scored won them the game.
"He deserves to be handed a heavy monetary fine for his amateur behaviour of removing his shirt in celebration when he already had a yellow card."
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Such amateur behaviour
The call for a financial sanction stems from a desire to see Kaizer Chiefs implement the same rigorous disciplinary codes found in the world's top leagues.
The former Bafana star noted that top clubs rarely let such lapses in judgment slide, regardless of the player's contribution to the score line or the final result of the match.
"Clubs in Europe will act if their player does such as a way of setting the standards high," the retired footballer continued.
"I have seen players in Europe fined for such.
"The excuse that he was excited after scoring the goal doesn’t hold water because he should be setting the right example as a professional footballer.
"The obvious recommendation to Chiefs is to fine Lilepo," the source added.
"Missing the next two games is not enough punishment for such amateur behaviour because, being their star player, his absence might cost the team points."
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Modern football move
It has now emerged that the Amakhosi hierarchy must have taken the criticism to heart as Lilepo has reacted in a way that is peculiar to modern football.
The Congolese striker has stripped out and deleted every single Instagram post he has ever made involving Kaizer Chiefs.
It is a behaviour we have seen from many players, especially in top European leagues when players are displeased and/or wishing to leave a club.
Whether this is a temporary blip in the player-club relationship, or something deeper that can't be fixed, only time will tell.
Lilepo's IG account
The last post left on Lilepo's account is now his farewell message to French club Valenciennes FC as his move to Naturena was confirmed just under a year ago.