Glody Lilepo goes full footballer sulk mode on social media after Kaizer Chiefs seemingly address his 'unfortunate' red card against AmaZulu

The Congolese attacker found himself in hot water with fans and pundits alike after his rush of blood in Chiefs penultimate PSL fixture against AmaZulu.

Having already been cautioned earlier in the contest, Lilepo's decision to strip off his jersey after finding the net triggered an automatic second yellow card and subsequent dismissal, described at the time as "unfortunate" by co-coach Cedric Kaze.

The club soon found itself under pressure to send a sterner message regarding discipline.

"If Chiefs really want their players to be serious about discipline and standards, then Lilepo must be fined for his conduct," an unidentified former Bafana Bafana international told KickOff shortly afterwards.

"It shouldn’t matter that the goal Lilepo scored won them the game.

"He deserves to be handed a heavy monetary fine for his amateur behaviour of removing his shirt in celebration when he already had a yellow card."