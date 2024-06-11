'Give us Argentina with prime Lionel Messi, Bafana Bafana don't have competition in Africa! Zimbabwe goalkeeper must remove that mask - We know it's Kaizer Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma. How did Orlando Pirates win against the national team twice?' - Fans
South Africa bounce to winning ways on Tuesday in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and fans took to social media to react to the result.
Bafana Bafana beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in an entertaining match played at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.
Thapelo Morena grabbed a brace after Iqraam Rayners had grabbed the lead for South Africa.
Fans reacted to the match and GOAL ran through what what they said.