Kaizer Motaung, Bobby Motaung, Jessica Motaung 16-9GOAL
Khothatso Leballo

'Give old man a break! Kaizer Motaung Snr danced & left the stage, Bobby is the problem alongside the siblings; they are running Kaizer Chiefs like spaza shop but let them learn the hard way! Next match these Mickey Mouse coaches must wear helmets' - Fans

The search for the source of Amakhosi’s problems continues as pressure mounts over their poor run of results. Fingers have been pointed at the tacticians and players, with both accused of failing to deliver when it matters most. Club management has also come under fire, with critics blaming questionable transfer decisions for the team’s struggles.

GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Johannes Mudau's remarks that Kaizer Motaung Snr should be at the forefront of running the club ahead of his children.

  • Dr Kaizer Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2025Backpage

    Ntate Motaung has run the race

    No, Ntate Motaung has run the race and laid a strong foundation, those who come after must see to it that the house is solid and maintained nicely  - Bizzah Tumane

  • Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Motaung's children must learn to do the right things

    His children must learn to do the right things. Kaizer will not always be there. He has retired and will remain so - Sibulele KaTyesi 

  • Kaizer Motaung Jr., Nasreddine Nabi and Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    A family business

    We were told by Bobby that it's a family business and he wasn't voted in. That's true, he wasnt lying - Thembilizwe Madontsela

  • Dr Kaizer Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2025Backpage

    Give the old man a break

    Give the old man a break guys. He danced now he left the stage for others to dance - NA Sii Phy Kabalaza 

  • Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bobby and his siblings are running Chiefs like a spaza shop

    Bobby and his siblings are running a team like a Spaza Shop. They are reluctant to buy quality players, and yet they expect to win. How can you win with buy one, get one free player? - Mick Mokwala

  • Kaizer Motaung Jr, Pule Mmodi, Ashley Du Preez and Mduduzi ShabalalaGoal

    Learning the hard way

    Let them learn the hard way - Zakes Mapoyi 

  • Bobby Motaung Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Up to Bobby et al

    This man has done everything that needs to be done. It is up to his kids to pick up where he left off. This old man just wants to relax, see his nephews, and enjoy his last year with his family. Imagine your whole life you spend building a legacy. He's done it all; he knows that he won't leave forever. His children are the ones to take responsibility. The reason he decided to sit back and enjoy the last year left for him the only thing his kids should go to him for advice only - Matome Joe

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage

    Beware Kaze & Ben Youssef

    Next match, these Mickey Mouse coaches must wear helmets - S-Zetbeatz Nolangeni 

  • Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Bobby is the problem

    Bobby is the problem, even if you can hide him - Tau Moloi 

  • Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Jr, Nasreddine Nabi and Bobby MotaungBackpage

    Young Motaungs don't know football

    These young Motaungs don't know football, they must accept - Muzi Mavicks

