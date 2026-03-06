'Give old man a break! Kaizer Motaung Snr danced & left the stage, Bobby is the problem alongside the siblings; they are running Kaizer Chiefs like spaza shop but let them learn the hard way! Next match these Mickey Mouse coaches must wear helmets' - Fans

GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Johannes Mudau's remarks that Kaizer Motaung Snr should be at the forefront of running the club ahead of his children.
Ntate Motaung has run the race
No, Ntate Motaung has run the race and laid a strong foundation, those who come after must see to it that the house is solid and maintained nicely - Bizzah Tumane
Motaung's children must learn to do the right things
His children must learn to do the right things. Kaizer will not always be there. He has retired and will remain so - Sibulele KaTyesi
A family business
We were told by Bobby that it's a family business and he wasn't voted in. That's true, he wasnt lying - Thembilizwe Madontsela
Give the old man a break
Give the old man a break guys. He danced now he left the stage for others to dance - NA Sii Phy Kabalaza
Bobby and his siblings are running Chiefs like a spaza shop
Bobby and his siblings are running a team like a Spaza Shop. They are reluctant to buy quality players, and yet they expect to win. How can you win with buy one, get one free player? - Mick Mokwala
Learning the hard way
Let them learn the hard way - Zakes Mapoyi
Up to Bobby et al
This man has done everything that needs to be done. It is up to his kids to pick up where he left off. This old man just wants to relax, see his nephews, and enjoy his last year with his family. Imagine your whole life you spend building a legacy. He's done it all; he knows that he won't leave forever. His children are the ones to take responsibility. The reason he decided to sit back and enjoy the last year left for him the only thing his kids should go to him for advice only - Matome Joe
Beware Kaze & Ben Youssef
Next match, these Mickey Mouse coaches must wear helmets - S-Zetbeatz Nolangeni
Bobby is the problem
Bobby is the problem, even if you can hide him - Tau Moloi
Young Motaungs don't know football
These young Motaungs don't know football, they must accept - Muzi Mavicks