'Give old man a break! Kaizer Motaung Snr danced & left the stage, Bobby is the problem alongside the siblings; they are running Kaizer Chiefs like spaza shop but let them learn the hard way! Next match these Mickey Mouse coaches must wear helmets' - Fans

This man has done everything that needs to be done. It is up to his kids to pick up where he left off. This old man just wants to relax, see his nephews, and enjoy his last year with his family. Imagine your whole life you spend building a legacy. He's done it all; he knows that he won't leave forever. His children are the ones to take responsibility. The reason he decided to sit back and enjoy the last year left for him the only thing his kids should go to him for advice only - Matome Joe