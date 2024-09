After going for three matches without tasting victory, the Super Eagles picked themselves up with a convincing win.

Nigeria beat Benin 3-0 in their Group D opening match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ademola Lookman grabbed a brace while Victor Osimhen weighed in with another goal for the victory in Uyo.

GOAL runs through how fans reacted to the Super Eagles' victory.

