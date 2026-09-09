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Federico Zanon

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Giulia Galli signs for Barcelona. The farewell post: "Thank you Roma, you have been home"

G. Galli
Women's football
Roma
Barcelona

Barcelona have pulled off a coup by landing one of the brightest young talents in Italian football. The signing of Giulia Galli, the Roma forward, is now official, with the player signing a contract until 2030.


A Roma fan since childhood, Galli came through the club's youth sector and went all the way to the first team. She made her Serie A debut on 1 May 2024 against Sassuolo and, at just 16 years, one month and eight days old, became the youngest Roma player to debut in the top tier of Italian football. In the following season, 2025-26, she scored her first goal in the UEFA Women's Champions League against Aktobe in the semi-final of the second qualifying round.

  • Top 25 NXGN Under-19s in the world

    Galli has made history with Italy too: she became the first Azzurre player to score more than once in multiple matches at an Under-17 World Cup, a tournament where she stood out and won the Bronze Boot. In March 2026, Goal included her in the NXGN Top 25 of the best Under-19 female footballers in the world.

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  • ROME, HOME

    Galli is deeply attached to Roma and said goodbye with a post on Instagram: "There are farewells that are difficult to put into words, especially when you are not just leaving a place, but an important part of your life. I was born and raised in Rome and it was right here that I learned what it means to chase a dream, fall, get back up, grow and never stop believing in it. I came through the entire youth system, step by step, living every stage of this journey with this city under my skin and Roma in my heart."


    "I was lucky enough to live moments that I will carry with me forever: an Under-17 Scudetto, the Primavera years with a league title won, a Serie A title and a Coppa Italia with the first team. Trophies, yes, but above all memories, sacrifices, people, emotions and days that helped build the person and player I am today."


    "Rome watched me become a child, a girl and a woman. It saw me grow on and off the pitch. It gave me immense joy, taught me so much and left me with bonds that time and distance will not be able to erase. Today, after ten years, the time has come to leave. And perhaps the hardest part is not leaving a team or a city, but leaving what for so long was simply home. I leave with a heart full of emotions: there is the sadness of a goodbye, but above all gratitude for everything it has been. For every team-mate, every coach, every person I met along the way, every match, every victory, every difficulty and every Roma fan."


    To end the long message, Galli thanked everyone who shared that journey with her: "Because some stories do not really end when they take a different path. They stay inside you, they are part of who you are and they will continue to accompany you wherever you go. Thank you Roma. Thank you to every fan. Thank you for these ten years. Thank you for seeing me grow and for giving me such an important part of my life. You were home, and in some way you always will be."

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