Giordano, for Maradona “the strongest Italian I ever played with”: “Guns at Lazio? Only Pulici and I without them”

Maestrelli and Chinaglia's Lazio

"He realised I had qualities that were unknown even to me. I was a forward, of course, today they would call it a false nine. I liked to move around, I imitated Cruijff, but when Chinaglia went to America, he took the No 9 shirt and handed it to me. I scored straight away, in Florence, in the second league match, and from that moment I became a centre-forward. That Lazio side were a group with unbelievable personalities, on the pitch and on the bench, who used to knock lumps out of each other in training and then on Sundays would magically go out and fight together."





The guns

"I think at a certain point only Felice Pulici and I did not own one. One Sunday, we were playing in Ascoli Piceno, we were at a training retreat in Colle San Marco, we set off and in a lay-by there was the wreck of a car dumped there. Some of them got out, had a kind of target practice competition, and then we went to play."