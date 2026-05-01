Gift Links wins his 12th Man of the Match Award in SuperLiga top-of-the-table clash as calls for Bafana Bafana World Cup squad inclusion grow
- ©Brøndby IF
Record-breaking viewership and individual brilliance
Gift Links continues to make himself impossible to ignore after clinching his 12th Man of the Match award in AGF Aarhus' goalless draw against Midtjylland.
The clash was a historic occasion for Danish football, peaking at 432,000 viewers, making it the most-watched Super Liga match not involving domestic super clubs Copenhagen or Brondby in 30 years.
Links was the undisputed star of the show, strengthening his case as a contender for the Player of the Season award in Denmark.
With AGF currently second in the Championship group on goal difference, the South African is on the verge of securing UEFA Champions League football, a feat that would further highlight the disparity between his club form and his international standing.
- AFP
The widening rift with Hugo Broos
Despite his 12th MOTM accolade and consistent inclusion in the Danish Team of the Week, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has remained steadfast in his exclusion of the 27-year-old.
The Belgian coach previously claimed the player was not at the required level for the national team, a statement that led Links’ agent, Paul Mitchell, to label the comments "disrespectful."
Links has not featured for his country since a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in 2021.
The player himself has chosen to remain professional despite the ongoing snub.
Speaking on his mentality regarding the national team, Links said: “All I can do is play as much as possible here and help my team.
"That’s the most important thing. I’m not going to go ahead and ask, 'Why am I not being drafted?' That’s not up to me.
"The most important thing is that I continue to work hard and whatever happens, happens. That’s my mentality.”
- Aarhus GF
Can the Bafana technical team resist the pressure?
As AGF Aarhus push for their first league title in decades, manager Jakob Poulsen has expressed total bewilderment at Broos' selection criteria.
Poulsen noted that while he does not know the South African squad intimately, Links’ sustained excellence makes him a primary candidate for any international side.
Poulsen stated: “I can’t understand [why he is overlooked by Broos]; I don’t know the South African national team that well. But with the level he has shown over a really long period, I would be very surprised if they have three players who are better than him in that position.”
- Aarhus GF
Champions League qualification
With only three rounds of the Danish season remaining, the pressure on the Bafana technical team is reaching a breaking point.
If Links helps AGF qualify for the Champions League - especially in a season where heavyweights like FC Copenhagen have struggled due to the increased competitiveness of the league - the calls for his inclusion in the 2026 World Cup qualifying squads will become deafening.
For now, the Rustenburg-born star seems content to let his football do the talking on the pitch.