Gift Links wins his 12th Man of the Match Award in SuperLiga top-of-the-table clash as calls for Bafana Bafana World Cup squad inclusion grow

Gift Links continues to make himself impossible to ignore after clinching his 12th Man of the Match award in AGF Aarhus' goalless draw against Midtjylland.

The clash was a historic occasion for Danish football, peaking at 432,000 viewers, making it the most-watched Super Liga match not involving domestic super clubs Copenhagen or Brondby in 30 years.

Links was the undisputed star of the show, strengthening his case as a contender for the Player of the Season award in Denmark.

With AGF currently second in the Championship group on goal difference, the South African is on the verge of securing UEFA Champions League football, a feat that would further highlight the disparity between his club form and his international standing.