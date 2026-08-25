‘Make football truly global!’ - FIFA President Gianni Infantino outlines ambitious growth plan during Caribbean Football Union visit

A major talking point from the visit was FIFA's ongoing mission to level the playing field across different continents. Infantino pointed to a decade of positive change but stressed the importance of continued development.

"I received a very, very warm welcome here in the Dominican Republic – beautiful, beautiful country…on the occasion of a meeting of the Caribbean Football Union, to discuss projects, ideas," Infantino said.

"So, even more so, a reason to be proud to be here. And happy, as well, because it’s important to engage, to have a dialogue, to express views and opinions – a lot been happening in the last few weeks and it’s important that you hear, you listen and you’re able to, also, express what your feelings are. So, I think overall, a positive, very, very happy with all the support I get here.

"We want to grow football in every one of our 211 countries in the world. We need to narrow this gap between the big, big countries and all the others...we need to give a chance to all the others".



