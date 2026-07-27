Gianni Infantino faces grilling from US politicians over Donald Trump relationship as FIFA president asked to appear before House Judiciary Committee

Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, has formally requested that Infantino appear for a transcribed interview to address FIFA’s ties to the Trump administration. The request follows a series of controversial events leading up to and during the recent World Cup, including Infantino’s decision to award Donald Trump a newly created FIFA Peace Prize.

As per The Atheltic, The investigation is also focusing on FIFA’s physical presence in the United States, specifically its rental of office space on the 17th floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan. While FIFA maintains it pays market-level rent for the premises, Raskin noted that such space might ordinarily retail for $600,000 per year.

The Congressman has requested all visitor logs for FIFA’s Miami and New York City offices and warned that all communications between FIFA personnel and individuals affiliated with the Trump Administration must be