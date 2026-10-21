Emanuele Giaccherini, who played for Juventus and other clubs and is now a pundit, spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about the club's current crisis: "I'd say it's perhaps one of their most difficult and lowest points of the past 20 years. Leaving aside the spells under Motta and Tudor, it seems to me that their points tally after these first seven matches is even lower than in previous seasons. I'd say the defeat to Lazio has weighed even more heavily on the atmosphere around the club, as well as their league position, because it was a different kind of defeat from all the others."
Giaccherini: “Juventus need a punch-up in the dressing room. One of the lowest points of the past 20 years”
Giaccherini continues: "I say this as a former footballer: when you reach these low points, in my opinion, the right thing for the team to do is shut themselves in the dressing room, without the manager, and discuss everything, even to the point of a fistfight between two of them, because perhaps one has a problem with the other. But after that, perhaps everyone gives a bit more. So, in my view, before sacking Spalletti, I think the team need to do some soul-searching too and acknowledge the situation, with everyone taking a bit more responsibility and each person accepting their share. At that point, Spalletti would have no excuses left either; for now, he can point to the fact that the blame lies not only with him but also with the players."
And Conte? "If you want to win, you can't go wrong with Conte. But the flip side is that you have to support him in what he asks for."
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting