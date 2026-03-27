Germany's official line-up against Switzerland: Enough with the secrecy! Julian Nagelsmann reveals (almost) his entire starting XI for the match

The national team manager will be without several players for this final series of friendlies. It was clear early on that Jamal Musiala would be absent – following the squad announcement, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha initially withdrew, and most recently Jamie Leweling and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig have also pulled out. Nagelsmann has called up Angelo Stiller and Chris Führich to replace Pavlovic and Nmecha, and Augsburg’s Finn Dahmen to replace Urbig.

But now to the players who will be on the pitch. Recently, the DFB team has mostly played in a 4-2-3-1 formation, and that will also be the case against the Swiss national team.

In goal, the situation is clear: Oliver Baumann will be Germany’s number one between the posts. In the back four, Joshua Kimmich is a fixture on the right; national coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed both positions at Thursday evening’s press conference.

On the left, David Raum has been preferred to Frankfurt youngster Nathaniel Brown. Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck will play in central defence. Returnee Antonio Rüdiger will start on the bench for now. Rüdiger has assured the team that he will “give his all” even from the bench. David Raum will play on the left. In defence, Nagelsmann said, “we need a good feeling and stability”.

With two defensive midfielders, Nmecha and Pavlovic, having to leave, Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich is a certainty. Angelo Stiller is set to be Pavlovic’s “clone” in the number six role. The Stuttgart player, who was added to the squad later, is one of those still looking to earn a World Cup call-up. Serge Gnabry will take Musiala’s place in attack alongside Florian Wirtz and, likely, Nick Woltemade; Karl can hope to make his debut later on.

The 18-year-old has “trained very impressively”, enthused Nagelsmann, “I’ve been very impressed and haven’t had the slightest impression that the hype is going to his head”. That leaves the number nine position – and Nagelsmann had already made up his mind about that the night before: returnee Kai Havertz. “He is an extremely good player who will do us good in that position.”

Further forward, Florian Wirtz will start in the centre, whilst on the wing, due to Leweling’s absence, Leroy Sané – who has had a rather mixed spell at Galatasaray – will start from the outset. The third in the line-up is Serge Gnabry. Up front, Kai Havertz will be preferred to Deniz Undav.

Germany’s official line-up: Baumann – Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum – Stiller, Goretzka – Sane, Wirtz, Gnabry – Havertz