Germany player ratings vs Greece: Wirtz shows his old face as Klopp instills a 'toothless' spirit in frustrating draw

Jonas Urbig - 6/10

A relatively quiet evening for the young goalkeeper, who was largely a spectator for long periods. He made two saves to preserve the clean sheet but was rarely tested by a Greek side that only registered two shots on target. His distribution helped sustain the high line required for Klopp’s system.

David Raum - 7/10

Raum was a constant outlet on the left flank, providing the width necessary to stretch the Greek defence. He recorded an assist for a late Wirtz chance and was Germany's most prolific crosser, though his deliveries often lacked a target-man to meet them in the congested penalty area.

Waldemar Anton - 6/10

The defender was tasked with managing transitions and did so effectively for the most part, though he was cautioned in the 36th minute for a tactical foul. He was solid in the air, contributing to Germany's 13 aerial duels won, before the game turned into a one-sided possession exercise.

Malick Thiaw - 5/10

While physically dominant, Thiaw’s evening ended on a sour note with a yellow card in the 90th minute for a reckless challenge. He struggled occasionally with the pace of Fotis Ioannidis on the counter but remained a vital part of the two-man base that allowed the full-backs to fly forward.

Philipp Treu - 6/10

Treu showed great energy on the right, almost finding a late winner with a shot that flew just over the bar in the 86th minute. However, he was caught out defensively in the second half, leading to a yellow card in the 66th minute, and sometimes lacked the technical finesse to break the low block.