Germany, national team schedule for the 2026 World Cup: dates, fixtures, friendly matches, DFB team broadcasts on free-to-air television and livestream

What can the German team expect before the World Cup kicks off in the summer? SPOX has all the information!

After a false start in qualifying, the DFB team ultimately managed to qualify for the group stage of the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The team made a particularly strong impression with a 6-0 home win against Slovakia in their last qualifying match. Coach Julian Nagelsmann's team was then drawn against three opponents in Washington. But what's left to do before the tournament kicks off?

SPOX reveals the German team's schedule leading up to the World Cup! 

    The national team has four test matches left on its schedule before next year's World Cup. In March, coach Julian Nagelsmann's team will play two matches, followed by another at the end of May and one at the beginning of June. The first match will be against Switzerland on 27 March. The next match against Ghana is scheduled for 30 March in Stuttgart. The DFB team will then face Finland in Mainz on 31 May, before taking on host nation USA in Houston shortly before the start of the tournament. The first group match of the World Cup will take place on 14 June at 7 p.m. against Curacao.

    The international matches against Switzerland and the USA will be broadcast on RTL. The match against Ghana will be broadcast by ARD, and the match against Finland will be shown by ZDF

    You can also watch the matches on RTL's own livestream at RTL+. However, you will need a paid subscription to do so. The livestreams offered by public broadcasters are available free of charge.

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw - Red Carpet ArrivalsGetty Images Sport

    Germany, national team's roadmap to the 2026 World Cup: an overview of the test matches

    DateTimeMatchLocationBroadcast
    Friday, 27 March 20268:45 p.m.Switzerland vs. GermanySt. Jakob Park, BaselRTL
    Monday, 30 March 20268:45 p.m.Germany vs. GhanaMHPArena, StuttgartARD
    Sunday, 31 May 20268:45 p.m.Germany vs. FinlandMewa Arena, MainzZDF
    Saturday, 6 June 20268:30 p.m.USA vs. GermanySoldier Field, ChicagoRTL

  • 2026 World Cup: Overview of the groups

    Group A

    Mexico
    South Africa
    South Korea
    Winner of Play-Off D

    Group B

    Canada
    Winner Play-Off A
    Qatar
    Switzerland

    Group C

    Brazil
    Morocco
    Haiti
    Scotland

    Group D

    United States
    Paraguay
    Australia
    Winner of Play-Off C

    Group E

    Germany
    Curaçao
    Ivory Coast
    Ecuador

    Group F

    Netherlands
    Japan
    Winner Play-Off B
    Tunisia

    Group G

    Belgium
    Egypt
    Iran
    New Zealand

    Group H

    Spain
    Cape Verde
    Saudi Arabia
    Uruguay

    Group I

    France
    Senegal
    Winner of Play-Off 2
    Norway

    Group J

    Argentina
    Algeria
    Austria
    Jordan

    Group K

    Portugal
    Winner of Play-Off 1
    Uzbekistan
    Colombia

    Group L

    England
    Croatia
    Ghana
    Panama

