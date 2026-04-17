German-born Tunisia international wary of 'Monster of Africa' Mamelodi Sundowns and reveals a huge advantage ahead of CAF Champions League's date with Esperance

Meanwhile, defender Keanu Cupido has explained why winning the continental crown is special for players.

“I think it’s very big for any player in the country to win the Champions League, everyone dreams of winning the Champions League and playing for a big team like Sundowns, it’s a really huge opportunity for each and every one of us,” he told the club's media team.

"The centre-back also pointed to the added dimension of individual stakes within the collective pursuit, noting that the run to the final gives players a stage to prove themselves at the highest level of African club football.

“It’s actually a chance for everyone to show our qualities also, and last season we were very close, this season we have another opportunity and we learn from last season going into this second leg semi-final as well," Cupido concluded.