Daniele De Rossi's Genoa are still hunting their first league win, stuck on zero points. Standing in their way are the surprise package Frosinone, who have 6 points from three matches and a red-hot Raimondo, fresh from braces in each of the last two rounds.









De Rossi changes little or nothing despite the defeats. Vasquez, who scored on his debut, could once again start up front alongside Colombo. On the right, former Udinese man Ehizibue looks set to make his first start.





Transfer rumours aside, Alvini may hand prized asset Ghedjemis a return to the starting XI at Frosinone, deploying him on the right in the trusted 4-2-3-1. Bracaglia and Oyono are expected to fill the full-back roles.







