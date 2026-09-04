"Sometimes you get angry with the referee, other times with yourself, sometimes the others are better than you. These players are on another level. I stick with my group: they have it in them to get the points we need. Sometimes the fixture list goes against you, but I start again from the lads. The fans understand us, they are inside this stadium, which will be fundamental in getting the points I am convinced we will get. They have been very different matches, against Napoli I was proud, against Lazio I was angry about the first half, today it needs to be analysed, I feel a little powerless when it comes to Como."