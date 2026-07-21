Gedo explains reasons behind Rhulani Mokwena’s appointment as Pyramids FC coach – ‘There is great integration of the players with him’
- Pyramids
Continental expertise proved decisive
The appointment of Mokwena has sent waves through the African football landscape, particularly given his rapid transition from the Libyan top flight to the Egyptian Premier League.
According to Gedo, the decision-makers at Pyramids were primarily influenced by the 39-year-old’s massive depth of knowledge regarding continental competition and the specific nuances of North African football culture.
Speaking on the rationale behind the move, Gedo emphasised that Mokwena’s resume, which includes high-profile stints in South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, and Libya, made him the standout candidate for the role.
"Mokwena was chosen because of his extensive experience in the Arab and African region," the assistant coach explained.
- الصفحة الرسيمة لبيراميدز
Rapid adaptation within the squad
While some managers require a lengthy transition period to implement their philosophy, early indications from the Pyramids camp suggest that the squad has taken to Mokwena’s methods with immediate effect.
The tactical flexibility and high-intensity approach often associated with the South African appear to be a natural fit for the former CAF Champions League winners as they prepare for a demanding domestic and continental schedule.
Gedo expressed high levels of optimism regarding the chemistry between the new technical lead and the playing personnel.
He noted that the transition has been seamless so far, stating: "There is great integration of the players with Mokwena, and I hope that we can deliver a great season in all competitions like in previous years."
- Al Ittihad
Internal focus over rival recruitment
The arrival of Mokwena comes at a time when traditional rivals Al Ahly have been active in the transfer market, significantly bolstering their ranks for the upcoming campaign.
However, Gedo was adamant that the hierarchy at Pyramids is not distracted by the movements of their competitors, preferring instead to trust the core group of players that were with them last season.
When asked if the club felt pressured to match the recruitment drives of their rivals, Gedo remained firm in his stance.
"Not at all, on the contrary, we only look at ourselves, and I think we don't need many signings," the former Egyptian international insisted.
- Backpage
Consistency remains the primary goal
With the exception of the departure of high-profile forward Fiston Mayele, Pyramids have managed to retain the majority of their key stars.
Gedo highlighted this continuity as a major strength, believing that the familiarity between the players will provide Mokwena with a solid foundation to build upon as he seeks to add his own tactical identity to the Egyptian side.
The assistant coach reaffirmed his faith in the existing group to repeat their past successes.
Gedo concluded by saying: "We have good players, none of whom have left except for Mayele, but the rest of the team is continuing and they are the ones who achieved the previous accomplishments, and God willing, we can achieve our ambitions in the new season."
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