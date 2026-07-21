Gedo explains reasons behind Rhulani Mokwena’s appointment as Pyramids FC coach – ‘There is great integration of the players with him’

The appointment of Mokwena has sent waves through the African football landscape, particularly given his rapid transition from the Libyan top flight to the Egyptian Premier League.

According to Gedo, the decision-makers at Pyramids were primarily influenced by the 39-year-old’s massive depth of knowledge regarding continental competition and the specific nuances of North African football culture.

Speaking on the rationale behind the move, Gedo emphasised that Mokwena’s resume, which includes high-profile stints in South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, and Libya, made him the standout candidate for the role.

"Mokwena was chosen because of his extensive experience in the Arab and African region," the assistant coach explained.