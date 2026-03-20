Gayton McKenzie throws weight behind Senegal amid AFCON trophy fiasco with Morocco and CAF 'football games are not won in the boardroom'

McKenzie's comments come after the Bafana Bafana head coach expressed his view and faulted the continent's football governing body for taking too long to deliver the judgement.

“The only thing I can say is that CAF shows again there’s no consistency in their decisions. It's very painful for Senegal to lose that cup, but there is a rule, article 80-something, so there is a rule. If you leave the pitch, it’s forfeit, done, finished. So, in that direction I can follow," Broos said.

"The only thing is, why was it not done earlier? Why wait two months? On the other side, there’s also a rule that when you select a player with two yellow cards, directly after the game, you must complain.

“And 24 hours later, you have to send your complaint to FIFA – it didn’t happen when we put Mokoena in the team, and six months later, they decided to deduct three points, even though the rules said what they had to do. It's something I don’t understand," he added.