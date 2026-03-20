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Gayton McKenzie throws weight behind Senegal amid AFCON trophy fiasco with Morocco and CAF 'football games are not won in the boardroom'

As the West Africans prepare to escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, South Africa has promised legal support. Senegal are facing the daunting task of maintaining their status as African champions after their win against Morocco was annulled. The CAF decision to strip Teranga Lions of the trophy came two months after the final was played in Rabat.

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    South Africa vow support

    As Senegal prepare to challenge the CAF Appeals Board decision to declare Morocco as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, South Africa has thrown its weight behind them.

    Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has made it clear that their stance is that Teranga Lions are the champions of Africa after beating the Atlas Lions earlier this year, before the win was overturned.

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  • Gayton McKenzie, March 2026Backpage

    SA to stand with Senegal

    "We must not beat around the bush. Senegal are the African champions because football games are not won in the boardroom," McKenzie said, as per SABC Sports.

    "We will stand by Senegal and assist them; we've got top lawyers in this country that will help out."

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    Broos slams CAF for delayed decision

    McKenzie's comments come after the Bafana Bafana head coach expressed his view and faulted the continent's football governing body for taking too long to deliver the judgement.

    “The only thing I can say is that CAF shows again there’s no consistency in their decisions. It's very painful for Senegal to lose that cup, but there is a rule, article 80-something, so there is a rule. If you leave the pitch, it’s forfeit, done, finished. So, in that direction I can follow," Broos said.

    "The only thing is, why was it not done earlier? Why wait two months? On the other side, there’s also a rule that when you select a player with two yellow cards, directly after the game, you must complain.

    “And 24 hours later, you have to send your complaint to FIFA – it didn’t happen when we put Mokoena in the team, and six months later, they decided to deduct three points, even though the rules said what they had to do. It's something I don’t understand," he added.

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  • Gayton McKenzie, March 2026Backpage

    South Africa ready to host WAFCON

    Meanwhile, McKenzie affirmed the country's readiness to host the postponed 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals.

    The tournament was rescheduled after Morocco said it was not ready to host it.

    "As far as the WAFCON is concerned, we have to be honest: why do they treat women in such a fashion? They would never do that to the men's game, so why do the women not know what's happening a month before the tournament starts?" the government official said.

    "We will not be held hostage by Morocco. South Africa's got much more than Morocco; we are a bigger country with a bigger economy and bigger stadiums, so I'm saying that we are ready to host WAFCON."

    WAFCON also serves as a qualification for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.