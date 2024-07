South African fans have shared their views following Bafana Bafana's exit from the Cosafa Cup tournament.

Helman Mkhalele’s squad clinched a 1-0 victory over Eswatini on Tuesday afternoon, but unfortunately, it wasn't sufficient to secure a spot in the tournament's semi-finals.

Finishing second in Group A behind Mozambique, both teams ended with five points, yet the group leaders held a better goal difference.

With Bafana's elimination, GOAL delves into the reactions fans expressed on social media.